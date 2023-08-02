Call for young artists: apply now for Arts Lab 5.0 in Romania

Young artists from Armenia, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are invited to apply for the last two places on the fifth edition of the Arts Lab in Târgu Frumo in Romania, organised under the European Solidarity Corps.

If you are an artist (18 to 30 years old), no matter your level of experience or education, then the Arts Lab 5.0 project may be for you!

Selected volunteers will be involved in activities including art residencies, an Arts Lab caravan travelling to communities in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, designing creative installations and artworks alongside youth, organising festivals and events, and exploring new ways to connect with diverse audiences. Their work will become a part of four experiential museums for the town, providing volunteers with a truly transformative experience.

Volunteers will receive accommodation, a food allowance and pocket money.

The project has already received nearly 700 applications and selected a team of 10 volunteers. Now, they are in search of 2 more creative people. If you have an art portfolio, are hardworking, willing to explore a different topic every month, travel, meet and collaborate with hundreds of people, if it’s okay to share your room with someone else, and work alongside 11 other artists, then you should apply now by filling in the form. The deadline for applications is 6 August.

The volunteering mobility will last six months.

