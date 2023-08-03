Sky Drive wins World Sports Photography Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- This photograph captures the heavenly nature of all sport, and like all great sports photography, asks the viewer to look again and wonder.
This image is one of 24 winning images across sports categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics and Football. More than 700 professional sports photographers from over 70 countries around the world submitted their images this year.
The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world’s best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.
Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge, and as a sponsor of the 2023 ‘World Sports Photography Awards’ I was incredibly impressed by the quality of this year's entries. The art of photography is about encapsulating emotions and feelings in an instant, and being able to tell a compelling story which aims to inspire the spectator long after they’ve experienced it. It’s been exciting to see the new entries in the ‘Pro’ space being shortlisted for the awards too as they have elevated the expectations for next year's participants!”
The full gallery of winning images including Top 10s in every sporting category are available to view on the website.
For more information visit www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com
IMAGES AVAILABLE ON REQUEST
World Sports Photography Awards
There is no more compelling content in the world than the emotion of action sports captured in the moment. Photography speaks to audiences without the need for interpretation or explanation. It is immediate and it is powerful. In the global information age image transcends language and it touches universally.
The World Sports Photography Awards unlocks the amazing power of sports imagery through the story-telling power of competition.
https://www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com/
MPB
MPB is the world’s largest platform to buy, sell and trade used photography and videography kit. MPB is a destination for everyone, whether you’ve just discovered your passion for visual storytelling or you’re already a pro. MPB are loved and trusted by more than 625,000 visual storytellers around the world.
https://www.mpb.com
https://www.mpb.com/en-uk/wspa
Katie Le Sbirel
This image is one of 24 winning images across sports categories including American Football, Basketball, Cycling, Gymnastics and Football. More than 700 professional sports photographers from over 70 countries around the world submitted their images this year.
The World Sports Photography Awards are the only global awards for sport photography. Entered by the world’s best sports photographers, judged by leading figures from sport, media, brand and creative. Designed to recognise and celebrates incredible sports images and the photographers who take them. World Sports Photography Awards tell compelling stories of the emotion, passion, athleticism and focus that are at the heart of sport.
Sophie Collins, Chief Marketing Officer at MPB said “As a judge, and as a sponsor of the 2023 ‘World Sports Photography Awards’ I was incredibly impressed by the quality of this year's entries. The art of photography is about encapsulating emotions and feelings in an instant, and being able to tell a compelling story which aims to inspire the spectator long after they’ve experienced it. It’s been exciting to see the new entries in the ‘Pro’ space being shortlisted for the awards too as they have elevated the expectations for next year's participants!”
The full gallery of winning images including Top 10s in every sporting category are available to view on the website.
For more information visit www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com
IMAGES AVAILABLE ON REQUEST
World Sports Photography Awards
There is no more compelling content in the world than the emotion of action sports captured in the moment. Photography speaks to audiences without the need for interpretation or explanation. It is immediate and it is powerful. In the global information age image transcends language and it touches universally.
The World Sports Photography Awards unlocks the amazing power of sports imagery through the story-telling power of competition.
https://www.worldsportsphotographyawards.com/
MPB
MPB is the world’s largest platform to buy, sell and trade used photography and videography kit. MPB is a destination for everyone, whether you’ve just discovered your passion for visual storytelling or you’re already a pro. MPB are loved and trusted by more than 625,000 visual storytellers around the world.
https://www.mpb.com
https://www.mpb.com/en-uk/wspa
Katie Le Sbirel
World Sports Photography Awards
katie@worldsportsphotographyawards.com