Nurenberg Paris Announces Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway

Law firm Nurenberg Paris is giving away $3000 in gift cards to Ohio parents, guardians, college students, and teachers for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the summer winds down and the back-to-school season approaches, Cleveland-based law firm Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy are pleased to announce the launch of their Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, providing a helping hand to Ohio parents, guardians, college students, and teachers for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

According to a survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics, back-to-school spending is expected to reach $41.5 billion in 2023, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021. As exciting as back-to-school energy can be, it can also be challenging for teachers and families to afford everything required to start the school year off right. 96% of teachers purchase essential school supplies so their students don’t go without; many spend approximately $860 a year on supplies.

As families prepare for the new academic year and teachers prepare their classrooms, Nurenberg Paris is offering an opportunity to win a share of $3,000 in gift cards to ease back-to-school expenses.

Eligible Ohio parents, guardians, college students, and teachers can participate in the giveaway by entering themselves for the Grand Prize. Moreover, parents, guardians, and college students can also nominate their favorite teachers to win one of the nine additional prizes (and teachers are welcome to enter, too!). When nominating a teacher, remember to include the name of their school.

Entering the Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway is quick and easy. Visit https://www.nphm.com/back-to-school-giveaway/ to fill out the form to register for a chance to win the Grand Prize $750 Visa/Amazon gift card. By nominating a deserving teacher, you allow them to win one of the nine $250 Visa/Amazon gift cards for back-to-school supplies. Don't miss the deadline at 10 a.m. on August 31, 2023, as we'll contact the winners on September 1, 2023.

"We understand the financial strain back-to-school expenses can put on families and educators," says managing partner Jonathan Mester. "Through our Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, we aim to support our community and contribute to a successful start to the academic year for both families and teachers."

In addition to the Back-to-School Gift Card Giveaway, Nurenberg Paris has actively supported numerous community initiatives, including funding scholarship grants at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and Case Western Reserve University College of Law and local charitable organizations.

About Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy:

Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy have represented injured Ohioans since 1928. The firm’s track record of success during the past nine decades means they’re known as one of the top personal injury law firms in Ohio. The law firm has handled various cases and fought some of the largest and most powerful corporations, hospitals, manufacturers, and trucking and aviation companies on behalf of its clients. Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy is dedicated to promoting a culture of giving, and the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation has recognized them as regional leaders in community outreach and involvement. The shareholders serve in leadership roles for various professional, civic, and religious organizations throughout the state. For more information, visit www.nphm.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated on community initiatives and future events.

