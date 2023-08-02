Submit Release
Vietjet gives away discounted tickets on serveral int'l routes

VIETNAM, August 2 -  

HCM CITY — Passengers will enjoy opportunities to discover Japan, Indonesia, Singapore this summer as Vietjet offers zero đồng on routes connecting Việt Nam to three destinations. 

These discounted tickets (excluding taxes and fees) avail from August 2 to August 4 at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app, Vietjet said.

It added that flexible flight time will run from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

The opportunities to enjoy sushi in Japan, sunbathe in the tourist paradise of Bali, discover the bustling capital Jakarta or experience Michelin cuisines in Singapore are right at passengers' fingertips this week, according to Vietjet. — VNS

 

