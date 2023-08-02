Governor McKee, RIDOT Announce Launch of Application Process for New #RIReady Municipal Road Fund Program

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti, Jr. and several municipal leaders gathered today at the Rhode Island State House to announce the launch of the application process for the Governor's #RIReady Municipal Road Fund Program. This grant program makes $20 million available to fund important road, bridge, and sidewalk projects on locally maintained city and town roads.

"We're ready to fix Rhode Island's roads and bridges and finally improve our state's infrastructure rankings – and with our municipal leaders on board, this is the team that's going to get it done," said Governor Dan McKee. "This program is a huge win for Rhode Island, taking $20 million in federal funds and leveraging those dollars into $60 million for local infrastructure repairs."

With roughly 80 percent of all miles of road in the state maintained by cities and towns, this investment by Governor McKee will have a direct impact on the residents of all communities. Upgrading roadways and sidewalks across the state will increase safety, meet the growing infrastructure needs as the state looks to increase housing development, and support the growth of businesses. With the State's commitment of $20 million dollars, we could see up to $60 million invested in local infrastructure by October 2026.

City and town leaders can submit their applications beginning today, Wednesday, August 2 at ridot.net/MunicipalRoads. Applications are due by October 15 and grant awards will be approved as quickly as possible.

Governor McKee and RIDOT designed the program to help local communities, who often struggle to set aside enough capital improvement funds in their budgets to properly maintain their transportation infrastructure. The program – approved by the General Assembly in the last budget – uses federal American Rescue Plan funds to leverage municipal investments to get more road paving projects done across the state.

"As a former City Council President, I know firsthand how hard Rhode Island municipal leaders work to keep our roads maintained. This $20 million investment will give them the leverage they need to tackle the most pressing projects in their city or town," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "The Municipal Road Fund Program is good for the safety of travelers and the accessibility of our local businesses."

"Today is the day where the rubber hits the road and municipalities can begin submitting applications for Municipal Road and Bridge Fund projects through our new application portal on the RIDOT web page," said North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, President, RI League of Cities and Towns.

"Today is the day where the rubber hits the road and municipalities can begin submitting applications for Municipal Road and Bridge Fund projects through our new application portal on the RIDOT web page," said RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr.

Under the program, each city and town provides 67 percent of the project costs, and the State matches the remaining 33 percent. With this level of local investment, the fund can make up to $60 million available for local road projects.

About 80 percent of all the miles of roads in Rhode Island – about 5,000 miles – are maintained by cities and towns. RIDOT maintains the balance, with approximately 1,100 miles of state roads under its jurisdiction. According to the most recent annual pavement data submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, nearly half of all municipal roads are in poor condition.

Of the $20 million available in the fund, $5 million will be divided equally among each city and town ($128,205 each). The remaining $15 million will be distributed proportionally to municipalities based on the miles of roads in each community. Cities and towns with more roads will be able to seek more funding.

The grant program will contain accountability measures, including a quarterly reporting requirement. All projects must be completed by the end of 2026.

