MILESTONE: 1 in 4 New Cars Sold in California Were Zero-Emission

Published: Aug 02, 2023

SACRAMENTO – In a historic first, 1 in every 4 new cars sold last quarter in California were zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Earlier this year, the state surpassed its goal of selling 1.5 million ZEVs – a full two years ahead of schedule.

These latest sales figures come as a group of major automakers announced a partnership to build public ZEV charging networks throughout the country, showcasing where the industry has been going and California’s success in encouraging a thriving and competitive ZEV marketplace with the state’s world-leading requirement of 100% ZEV new car sales by 2035.

What Governor Newsom said: “California is showing the world what’s possible – fostering innovation and creating space for an industry to flourish. The proof is in the numbers: 1 in 4 new cars sold in our state are zero-emission – and thanks to our unparalleled incentives that make it cheaper than ever, we’re not leaving anyone behind.”

CALIFORNIA’S ZEV RECORD

25.4% of all new cars sold in California last quarter were ZEVs , according to the California Energy Commission (CEC) 125,939 ZEV sales in Q2 2023 1,623,211 total ZEV sales to date

, according to the California Energy Commission (CEC) 34% of new ZEVs sold in the U.S. are sold in California , according to the Veloz EV Market Report

, according to the Veloz EV Market Report Thousands of dollars in grants and rebates available for low-income Californians (learn more at ClimateAction.ca.gov)

