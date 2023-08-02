Opening of Primary Health Center Expands Access to Services in Warman

CANADA, August 2 - Released on August 2, 2023

Residents of Warman will soon have expanded access to primary health care services in their community. Patients seeking a provider will be able to visit the Warman Primary Health Center for high-quality, comprehensive and compassionate care.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Andrew Will, Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) CEO will be on hand to mark the impending opening of the center. The health center is a significant addition to patient care in the region and reflects the government's commitment to enhancing health care services in Saskatchewan.

"This new primary care center will provide the community with additional options close to home, resulting in continuous and timely access to a range of health services,” Terry Jenson, MLA for Martensville-Warman said. “Our government made a commitment to expanding health services in Warman and the opening of this facility is a major step forward in fulfilling that promise."

Health care services available at the center will be provided by a team of experienced nurse practitioners.

Nurse practitioners are qualified to provide the following services:

general health assessments, physical examinations and ordering of diagnostic tests;

diagnosis and treatment of common acute illnesses and injuries;

chronic disease management, including diabetes, hypertension and asthma;

immunizations and vaccinations for both children and adults;

prescribing medications and prescription renewals;

women's health services, including exams and family planning;

health promotion and disease prevention counseling;

mental health support and counselling;

referrals to specialists and other healthcare providers.

"This health center aligns with our key priorities and commitment in ensuring Saskatchewan residents receive the best health care as close to home as possible," SHA CEO Andrew Will said. "Residents in Warman and the surrounding area will have expanded access to treatment and diagnosis, as well as have ongoing monitoring and support from their local care team."

The addition of this clinic significantly enhances the Saskatchewan Health Authority's ability to deliver team-based collaborative primary health care. The Warman Primary Health Center will employ three full-time nurse practitioners and two clinical assistants.

The clinic will initially open with a limited number of appointments starting the week of August 8. Appointment availability will increase through the month as staff training and orientation concludes, operating Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be booked by calling the clinic at 306-844-4380, beginning August 4 at 9 a.m.

