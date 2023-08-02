More than $662,000 Invested in Lagoon Upgrade at Meadow Lake Provincial Park

CANADA, August 2 - Released on August 2, 2023

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Saskatchewan's Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Laura Ross announced the completion of the Lac Des Isles Sewage Lagoon Upgrade in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

The Government of Canada contributed $315,000 toward the upgrade, and the Government of Saskatchewan contributed $347,000. The project was completed in mid-May 2023.

"Reliable water and wastewater infrastructure protects the health and fosters the growth of our communities. I am pleased to see these upgrades as part of the Lac Des Isles project completed. The federal government's investment in this project has helped to ensure the protection of the park's natural heritage so that it may continue to be enjoyed by future generations," said the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

"The Meadow Lake Provincial Park Lagoon is a key piece of infrastructure, and the latest of many upgrades being completed across the province," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Our government is proud to invest more than $14 million into Saskatchewan's provincial parks this year, ranging from new Visitor Centres and campgrounds to accessibility and infrastructure improvements. We are committed to providing Saskatchewan's residents and guests with the best visitor experience in our parks so people can continue to make lasting memories with friends and family."

The lagoon serves the Murray Doell and Sandy Beach campgrounds at Meadow Lake. The upgrades involved relining the lagoon, increasing its treatment capacity and re-routing the emissions. Work that ensures the facility meets provincial and federal regulatory standards.

Providing reliable and sustainable infrastructure is a shared priority for both governments.

To learn more about Saskatchewan Provincial Parks visit saskparks.com.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Maryann AndersonParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-798-0301Email: maryann.anderson@gov.sk.ca Cell: 306-533-5535