Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,505 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam attends ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting

VIETNAM, August 2 -  

JAKARTA — Deputy Defence Minister, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting (ADSOM) in Jakarta, Indonesia on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, Chiến praised the efforts of the Indonesian Minister of Defence in ASEAN Chairmanship year. He also expressed his belief that the event will be a success, helping cement the solidarity and combined strength of ASEAN to flexibly and proactively cope with security challenges for a peaceful, prosperous and secure region.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Lieut. Gen. Donny Ermawan Taufanto, Secretary General of the Indonesian Ministry of Defence affirmed that the 2023 ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) theme of “Peace, Prosperity and Security” shows the commitment of Jakarta to bolstering peace and security in and outside the region while reflecting  the common commitment of ASEAN to strengthening stability and prosperity in the region.

At the meeting, delegates heard outcomes of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Working Group (ADSOM WG), the 16th Annual Meeting of the Network of ASEAN  Defence and Security Institutions (NADI-16) and the 20th ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting; as well as defence cooperation among ASEAN member states.

They also discussed and agreed on documents to be submitted to the ADMM and the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) for adoption in 2023, including new initiatives, the ADMM Joint Statement and the thematic ADMM+ Joint Statement.

In addition, the meeting scrutinised cooperation activities with a number of countries outside the region, preparation for the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials' Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM+ WG), ADMM and ADMM+ meetings. — VNS

 

You just read:

Việt Nam attends ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more