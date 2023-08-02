Deputy PM receives JICA Executive Senior Vice President

VIETNAM, August 2 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang affirmed Việt Nam's efforts to speed up the projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) of Japan while receiving Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The host official appreciated the Japanese Government and people’s effective support for socio-economic development and poverty reduction in Việt Nam via ODA over the last more than 30 years, including a loan of over JPY 60 million (US$418,900) signed in early July 2023.

Talking about the implementation of some ODA projects in Việt Nam, Deputy PM Quang said he has frequently checked the progress of the projects funded by Japanese ODA, affirming that the Vietnamese Government is working hard to address bottlenecks to accelerate these projects.

He also called on the Japanese side to provide ODA for some railway, digital transformation, green transition, and climate change response projects in Việt Nam.

Yamada informed his host about JICA’s orientation for supplying new-generation ODA for Việt Nam in the time ahead, including standby credits for public health crises and natural disasters, loans provided through intermediaries, and financing owners’ capital for the private sector to carry out infrastructure projects.

Deputy PM Quang highly valued JICA’s proposals on new-generation ODA as they match Việt Nam's demand. He also assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to conduct detailed discussion with JICA about the issue. — VNS