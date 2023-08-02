Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,507 in the last 365 days.

Deputy PM receives JICA Executive Senior Vice President

VIETNAM, August 2 -  

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang affirmed Việt Nam's efforts to speed up the projects funded by official development assistance (ODA) of Japan while receiving Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

The host official appreciated the Japanese Government and people’s effective support for socio-economic development and poverty reduction in Việt Nam via ODA over the last more than 30 years, including a loan of over JPY 60 million (US$418,900) signed in early July 2023.

Talking about the implementation of some ODA projects in Việt Nam, Deputy PM Quang said he has frequently checked the progress of the projects funded by Japanese ODA, affirming that the Vietnamese Government is working hard to address bottlenecks to accelerate these projects.

He also called on the Japanese side to provide ODA for some railway, digital transformation, green transition, and climate change response projects in Việt Nam.

Yamada informed his host about JICA’s orientation for supplying new-generation ODA for Việt Nam in the time ahead, including standby credits for public health crises and natural disasters, loans provided through intermediaries, and financing owners’ capital for the private sector to carry out infrastructure projects.

Deputy PM Quang highly valued JICA’s proposals on new-generation ODA as they match Việt Nam's demand. He also assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to conduct detailed discussion with JICA about the issue. — VNS

You just read:

Deputy PM receives JICA Executive Senior Vice President

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more