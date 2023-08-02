Celebrate Kindness and Empathy with 'Grandma’s Window'
written by Janet Halfmann; illustrated by Christy Tortland; on sale August 4, 2023
'Grandma’s Window' shines a light on the ageless ache of feeling lonely and the power of kind reactions like empathy and concern. . . . Entertaining and uplifting.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s picture book, 'Grandma’s Window,' written by Janet Halfmann and illustrated by Christy Tortland.
— Sandy Brehl, children's author, reviewer, and retired elementary teacher
Mateo is lonely. All the other kids on the bus already have friends, leaving him to stare out the window during the ride to school each day. But one day, he sees an older woman waving to him from her own window—and his excitement draws the other kids’ attention, as the whole school bus bonds over the grandmother who takes time out of each day to say hello. Mateo isn’t lonely anymore!
One day, though, Grandma isn’t at her window—but that won’t stop the students on Mateo’s bus from reaching out to her! Determined to repay her kindness and lift her spirits as she did for them, all the kids on the bus set out to find Grandma and make sure she has plenty of friends in the nursing home where she lives now. It’s a heartwarming intergenerational effort that shows readers of all ages that small, simple acts of compassion and connection can inspire others, change lives and perspectives, and build goodwill in communities of all kinds.
Based on a true story, and accompanied by tender illustrations that capture the diverse humanity of their subjects, young and old, 'Grandma’s Window' is scheduled for release on August 4, 2023.
'Every day on the bus to school, new student Mateo stares out the window, wishing he had a friend to talk to . . . until one morning, when he spots something surprising in an apartment window—an older woman is smiling and waving to the bus!
'For the next few weeks, Mateo and his classmates wave to the nice lady they lovingly nickname “Grandma,” and she always waves back. But one day, Grandma is missing from her window, and she’s not there the next day, either. Mateo and his classmates must work together to find Grandma and make sure she’s safe and happy.
'"Grandma’s Window" is a story of friendship and kindness that shows us that, no matter how young or old you are, the best way to bring joy into your life is to give it to others.'
About the Author
Janet Halfmann is an award-winning children’s author who strives to make her books come alive for young readers and listeners. She writes about family and community, animals and nature, and about little-known people who have achieved great things. Janet has written almost fifty fiction and nonfiction books for children, including 'The Clothesline Code: The Story of Civil War Spies Lucy Ann and Dabney Walker,' published through Brandylane Publishers.
Janet was formerly a daily newspaper reporter, children’s magazine managing editor, and a creator of coloring and activity books for Golden Books. She is the mother of four and the grandmother of seven. When Janet isn’t writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring nature, visiting living-history museums, and spending time with family. She grew up on a farm in Michigan and now lives in South Milwaukee, WI.
About the Illustrator
Christy Tortland is an illustrator, author, and designer based in Connecticut. Inspired by fairytales, classic children’s illustration, and imaginative fantasy, she pursued drawing and digital illustration to fully realize dynamic characters and visual storytelling. With a BFA in Illustration from Lesley University College of Art and Design and an MFA in Creative Writing for Children from Simmons University, Christy has worked with publishers such as HarperCollins, Red Line Editorial, and Brandylane Publishers.
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
'Grandma’s Window' (hardcover, 32 pages, $25.95 / paperback, 32 pages, $14.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers. Kindle e-book (retail $4.99) forthcoming.
