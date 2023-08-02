Make Jesus Famous Festival to Hit USA for First Time
After years of seeing hundreds of thousands respond to Jesus and receive physical miracles in Africa and Asia, Dean Morris launches first USA festival.DANVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of seeing hundreds of thousands of lives changed across Africa and Asia, Make Jesus Famous Ministries, founded by Dean Morris, is launching their USA festivals in Danville, Kentucky on August 11 & 12 at 7 PM at Constitution Square.
Dean Morris has seen the multitudes come to Jesus in Africa, Asia, and America, not to mention countless physical miracles. Jesus will do wonders for people from all backgrounds, religions, and cultures.
Dean says, "I am concerned about the direction of the USA - simply put we have a Jesus problem. So it's time I take everything I've learned across the globe and help give that experience to people at right here at home, pointing them to Jesus."
If you would like a Make Jesus Famous festival in your town, contact Dean at 440-823-1554 or at dean@makejesusfamous.world
For reports of all that has happened around the world, visit https://www.makejesusfamous.world/festival-reports
