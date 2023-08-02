Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,958 in the last 365 days.

Make Jesus Famous Festival to Hit USA for First Time

Dean Morris with Woman Who Was Healed of 37 Years of Deafness

After years of seeing hundreds of thousands respond to Jesus and receive physical miracles in Africa and Asia, Dean Morris launches first USA festival.

DANVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- After years of seeing hundreds of thousands of lives changed across Africa and Asia, Make Jesus Famous Ministries, founded by Dean Morris, is launching their USA festivals in Danville, Kentucky on August 11 & 12 at 7 PM at Constitution Square.

Dean Morris has seen the multitudes come to Jesus in Africa, Asia, and America, not to mention countless physical miracles. Jesus will do wonders for people from all backgrounds, religions, and cultures.

Dean says, "I am concerned about the direction of the USA - simply put we have a Jesus problem. So it's time I take everything I've learned across the globe and help give that experience to people at right here at home, pointing them to Jesus."

If you would like a Make Jesus Famous festival in your town, contact Dean at 440-823-1554 or at dean@makejesusfamous.world

For reports of all that has happened around the world, visit https://www.makejesusfamous.world/festival-reports

Dean Morris
Make Jesus Famous Ministries
+1 440-823-1554
dean@makejesusfamous.world
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

Salvation Response - Tabora, Tanzania

You just read:

Make Jesus Famous Festival to Hit USA for First Time

Distribution channels: Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more