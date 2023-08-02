Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against RTX Corporation (RTX)

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against RTX Corporation (“RTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RTX). The investigation concerns whether RTX and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 25, 2023, the Company reported its Q2 earnings which disclosed a “condition” in its Pratt & Whitney jet engine unit. The company stated, “Pratt & Whitney has determined that a rare condition in powdered metal used to manufacture certain engine parts will require accelerated fleet inspection.” The Company expects a sizable portion of the PW1100G-JM engine fleet will require accelerated removals and inspection within the next nine to twelve months. On this news, the price of RTX shares declined by $9.91 per share, or approximately 10.22%, from $97.01 per share to close at $87.10 on July 25, 2023.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RTX securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.