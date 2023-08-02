Brian Daugherty Promoted to General Manager of WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina

ATLANTA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN) announced Brian Daugherty today becomes the General Manager of Gray’s WCSC, the local CBS affiliate in Charleston, South Carolina. He succeeds Dan Cates, who recently retired after a long and distinguished career.



Brian began his career in media over 20 years ago in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in print and digital advertising sales. In 2014, he helped launch a digital marketing agency. In 2017, he joined Gray’s WAFB, the CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge, as a digital advertising specialist. In 2019, WAFB promoted him to Local Sales Manager. In 2022, Brian moved to Charleston to become WCSC’s General Sales Manager.

About Gray:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States. Its television stations serve 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. This portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 102 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. It also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, as well as the studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.gray.tv.

Gray Contact

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 504-352-4019

# # #