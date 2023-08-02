Introducing "BlackPak" A Mountain Retreat For Black Female Entrepreneurs to Unpack Heavy Loads They Carry & Rejuvenate.

Quiana Cloud, Founder of Barazzo, Gudi Bags and BlackPak

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta, August 1, 2023 – We are thrilled to announce the launch of " BlackPak™ " a 3-day. 2-night bespoke mountain retreat meticulously designed to empower and nurture black female entrepreneurs. This exclusive getaway aims to offer a transformative experience, providing a space where accomplished entrepreneurs can disconnect from the pressures of everyday life, reconnect with themselves, and forge meaningful connections with like-minded women.

Date: Fall 2023 Location: North Georgia Mountains

About BlackPak Business Retreat:

"BlackPak" is a groundbreaking retreat crafted focusing on the unique needs and experiences of black female business owners. Recognizing the exceptional challenges that they face on their professional journeys, this retreat is tailored to support their personal growth, well-being, and success. It aims to create an atmosphere of solidarity, inspiration, and relaxation, where participants can unplug from their busy lives and invest in self-care.

Key Retreat Highlights:

1. Mindfulness & Wellness Activities: The retreat will feature a variety of wellness activities such as yoga, meditation, and guided nature walks to promote mental clarity, physical rejuvenation, and inner peace.

2. Empowering Conversations: Focused on self-care, personal development, leadership, race, and spirituality. These sessions are aimed at helping attendees become their best selves.

3. Networking Opportunities: Building a strong network of like-minded peers is crucial for success. "BlackPak" provides a relaxed setting for attendees to connect, share experiences, and foster long-lasting professional relationships. Experience new products and leave with a bag full of Gudi's.

4. Gourmet Dining: To complement the soul-nourishing experience, our talented chef will prepare exquisite meals that cater to diverse dietary preferences, offering a delightful fusion of flavors and local cuisines.

5. Beautiful Scenery: Nestled amidst the breathtaking beauty of the North Georgia mountains, attendees will find themselves surrounded by nature's tranquility, further enhancing the retreat's overall rejuvenating effect.

Registration and Gifting Opportunities:

Spaces for "BlackPak" are limited, and registration will open on August 1, 2023. For further information and registration details, please visit our website at www.eventcreate.com/e/blackpakretreat.

A gifting collaboration with BlackPak opens doors to a broader and more captivated clientele, ensuring your brand remains at the forefront of their minds. Email us at xoxo@barazzo.com to inquire about our gifting opportunity today.



About the Host:

Quiana Cloud is a creative entrepreneur, patent holder, brand builder of Barazzo®, and former marketing executive with over fifteen years of combined experience working for Fortune 500 corporate companies, small businesses, and startup organizations. During her first business venture, Blush Bags, she garnered seven figures in complementary product placement and media coverage in the ESPYs, Trumpet Awards, Grammy Gifting Suites, The Kentucky Derby, Atlanta and Company, Essence, and Ebony Magazine, the official Tyra Banks website, and featured in the Steve Harvey Strayer Success Summit national commercial. Quiana also has startup experience with Founder Gym, Y Combinator Startup School, Google for Startups, Gener8tor, ATDC, SBIR, Talk Tech, and Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch and recently made the Forbes Next 1000 list. View media kit

About the company:

Barazzo® is an experiential and marketing activation company creating convenience, innovative engagement, and excitement with thoughtful designs, products, and experiences.

The signature Barazzo bag®, The Barazzo® ONE, offers the best way to travel with life's baggage. The multifunctional, patented smart bags power from day to night and are the best power play accessories for business owners, busy professionals, and avid travelers.

Gudi Bags™, formerly known as Blush Bags is relaunching and unpacking options for brands and corporate businesses interested in sparking excitement for their employees, guests, and business partners.

Join us for an unforgettable journey of growth, connection, and rejuvenation at "BlackPak", unwind & unpack. Together, let's rise to new heights!

Interested in co-hosting a weekend retreat in your city or joining our retreat list? Email xoxo@barazzo.com

