DTSR Oil and Gas Project Solutions and PECO Announce Distribution Agreement and Strengthened Working Partnership
Strengthening Oilfield Operations: DTSR & PECO's new partnership promises to enhance services & deliver superior oilfield solutions in West Texas & New Mexico.
Together, we will drive innovation and deliver unmatched value to the oil and gas industry in West Texas and New Mexico.”ODESSA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DTSR Oil and Gas Project Solutions, a leading provider of oil and gas solutions, and PECO (Petroleum Equipment Company Inc), a renowned supplier of high-quality oilfield equipment, are thrilled to announce their strategic distribution agreement and enhanced working partnership. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in delivering exceptional products and services to the oil and gas industry in the service areas of West Texas and New Mexico.
Under this exclusive distribution agreement, DTSR has been appointed as the sole distributor of PECO's products within the defined territories of West Texas and New Mexico. This partnership brings together DTSR's extensive industry knowledge and expertise with PECO's cutting-edge oilfield equipment, enabling both companies to meet the evolving needs of customers in the region.
The agreement ensures that all customers within the designated service areas will be directed to DTSR, who will handle sales, billing, and service. As part of the collaboration, DTSR will share a list of customers purchasing PECO parts with the supplier, fostering open communication and enabling PECO to further support and engage with customers outside the distribution areas.
"We are excited to join forces with PECO and establish this exclusive distribution agreement," said Lorenzo Palma, CEO of DTSR. "This partnership allows us to offer a comprehensive range of high-quality products to our customers while ensuring exceptional service and support. Together, we will drive innovation and deliver unmatched value to the oil and gas industry in West Texas and New Mexico."
The distribution agreement between DTSR and PECO sets the stage for a successful collaboration, leveraging their combined strengths to deliver exceptional products, comprehensive support, and unmatched value to customers in West Texas and New Mexico.
For more information, please contact:
DTSR
Lorenzo Palma
CEO
C-432-232-1315
lpalma@dtsrtx.com
www.dtsrtx.com
PECO (Petroleum Equipment Company Inc)
Rex Murrell
President
C-405-834-6224
O-405-672-6303
rex@peco-okc.com
www.peco-okc.com
About DTSR Oil and Gas Project Solutions:
DTSR is a leading provider of oil and gas solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and services to support the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the industry. With a team of industry experts and a customer-centric approach, DTSR is committed to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled support to its clients.
About PECO (Petroleum Equipment Company Inc):
PECO is a renowned supplier of high-quality oilfield equipment, catering to the unique needs of the oil and gas industry. With a strong reputation for reliability and exceptional customer service, PECO is committed to providing top-of-the-line products and solutions to support the success of its customers.
Lorenzo Palma
DTSR Oil and Gas Project Solutions
+1 432-232-1315
