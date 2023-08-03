Fusion Design Singapore Announces the Creation of M4YA: A Pinnacle of Modern Luxury in Canggu
Fusion Design Singapore announces M4YA, a 21-room boutique hotel in Canggu, Bali, near Finn’s Beach Club. Opens December 2023 with signature 3D panels.SINGAPORE , August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Design Singapore, renowned for its trailblazing 3D wall panel designs, is proud to unveil their latest venture: M4YA. This 21-bedroom boutique hotel, located just 500 meters from the iconic Finn’s Beach Club in Canggu, is slated for completion by December 2023.
The hotel is a testament to Fusion Design’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship, standing as a physical embodiment of their design prowess. Every room at M4YA boasts Fusion Design’s signature 3D wall panels, merging luxury with contemporary artistry.
“As a company at the forefront of design, building our own hotel was the next natural step. M4YA not only showcases our commitment to design excellence but also offers a transformative experience for every guest,” says Mcvin Low, Strategy Director of Fusion Design Singapore.
Nestled in Canggu’s vibrant heart, M4YA promises a serene retreat. Guests can indulge at the in-house restaurant, serving a fusion of local and international cuisines, or relax by the pool bar, sipping on crafted beverages while soaking up Bali’s tropical vibe. The hotel’s proximity to Finn’s Beach Club ensures guests are never far from the pulse of Canggu’s lively scene.
“We’re thrilled to introduce M4YA to the world,” states Alfred Hartono Lukman, General Manager of M4YA. “Every corner of the hotel reflects Fusion Design’s commitment to aesthetic brilliance and quality. It’s more than just a stay; it’s an experience.”
M4YA is Fusion Design Singapore’s crowning jewel in Bali—a 21-bedroom luxury boutique hotel infused with the company’s signature design elements. Located a stone’s throw from Finn’s Beach Club, M4YA offers a unique blend of Balinese allure and avant-garde design.
Pioneers in 3D wall panel designs, Fusion Design Singapore is celebrated for their innovative approach to interior aesthetics. With M4YA, they’ve expanded their portfolio, bridging the gap between design and luxury hospitality.
