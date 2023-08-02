UPDATE - The Habit Burger Grill Returns To Its Roots And Celebrates New NorCal Restaurant With Hayward Grand Opening

The Habit Burger Grill Will Open Its Doors To The Public On August 9, and Hold Pre-Opening VIP Events On August 5, 7-8

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the grand opening of their newest restaurant in Northern California with the Hayward location. Located at 22257 Foothill Blvd., Hayward, CA 94541, their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served up to the public, starting August 9, 2023.



In honor of their grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill will host an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://www.habitburger.com/hayward .

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day (Saturday, August 5): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, fries and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Monday, August 7): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day (Tuesday, August 8): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



“The Habit Burger Grill was founded in Santa Barbara in 1969, so we’re always thrilled to open another restaurant in beautiful California,” said Tiffany Furman, Chief Financial Officer at The Habit Burger Grill. "Hayward has a beautiful arts community, is filled with amazing parks, and downtown is bustling! The Habit Burger Grill hopes to add to this energy by serving our world-famous charburgers, award-winning sides, flavorful sandwiches, and so much more.”

The 2,400 sq. foot Hayward restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout; curbside pick-up and delivery will be available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade ahi tuna and tenderloin steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday – Sunday from 10:30am – 10:00pm.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburgergrill , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , tiktok.com/@habitburgergrill , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023;” its Tempura Green Beans was named as the top green bean dish in The Daily Meal’s “Ranking Green Bean Dishes From 11 Chain Restaurants” in 2023; and it was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 350 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international restaurants, five in China and seven in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

