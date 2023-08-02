Upbring Bolsters Philanthropic Impact with Appointment of Scott Crews as VP of Development

Austin, Texas, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upbring, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to child wellbeing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Crews as the Vice President of Development Operations, joining their esteemed Community Engagement Team. In this pivotal role, Scott will spearhead Upbring’s mission advancement and philanthropic fund development through expert management of the Community Engagement Development department. His responsibilities include providing strategic direction, coordination and cultivation of both new and existing donors, encompassing foundations, corporations, individuals, as well as events and annual giving.

Scott brings with him a wealth of experience, most recently as the Executive Director of Texas 4000 for Cancer, an organization that empowers student leaders in the fight against cancer as they cycle from Austin to Alaska. He previously served as Director of Partnerships & Engagement for the nonprofit Common Threads, where he inspired communities to embrace healthy cooking and eating. Moreover, Scott spent a decade with Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas, having held several key positions, including Director of Special Events, Director of Fundraising and Director of Development. His dedication to the nonprofit sector has also seen him serve as Director of Event Planning for Make-A-Wish in Northern Florida.



Holly Raymond , Upbring Chief of Community Engagement, expressed her excitement about Scott's addition to the team, stating, "Scott's extensive experience, combined with his genuine character, aligns perfectly with the needs of our Community Engagement department. We are truly blessed to have Scott at Upbring."

As Vice President of Development Operations, Scott will be responsible for budget planning and expenditures, working diligently to craft comprehensive annual fundraising plans that include strategic program expansion, key performance indicators and other vital initiatives. His collaboration will extend not only to the Community Engagement team but also to the Marketing and Communications teams, fostering a unified and collaborative voice to engage external communities effectively.

"I am thrilled to join the Upbring family and contribute to their efforts in improving child wellbeing and addressing institutional challenges faced by children in Texas," expressed Scott. "My commitment lies in preserving and enhancing existing relationships with those who believe in and invest in Upbring's innovative solutions, while also cultivating new connections to ensure that every child in Texas receives the care they deserve."

Scott earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Florida Institute of Technology. With Scott at the helm of Development Operations, Upbring is poised to make an even greater impact on the lives of children in Texas. His profound expertise, unwavering commitment and compassionate approach are sure to drive Upbring's mission forward, empowering them to continue their transformative work within the community.

Founded in 1881, Upbring is a Texas-wide organization implementing generational innovation to advance child wellbeing. We are the leaders in delivering a broad spectrum of life-restoring services that elevate and heal human beings in our communities. Intent on shifting perspectives and re-imagining current systems, our work secures a future free from the damages of abuse. Join us in our mission to break the cycle of child abuse by empowering children, families and communities.

