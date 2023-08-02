The Alzheimer's disease market size is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing prevalence of the disease. With the launch of these therapies, many new players are expected to enter the Alzheimer's market space.

Alzheimer's Disease Market Predicted to Surge at a CAGR of 20% During the Study Period (2019–2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The Alzheimer's disease market size is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the launch of upcoming therapies and the increasing prevalence of the disease. With the launch of these therapies, many new players are expected to enter the Alzheimer's market space.

DelveInsight’s Alzheimer's Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Alzheimer's disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Alzheimer's disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent Alzheimer's disease cases in the 7MM were approximately 15 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading Alzheimer's disease companies such as BioVie, AB Science, Cassava Sciences, TauRx Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, KeifeRx, Eli Lilly, AriBio, Cerecin, Alzheon, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Syneos Health, Athira Pharma, Annovis Bio, Anavex Life Sciences, AgeneBio, Eisai , and others are developing novel Alzheimer's disease drugs that can be available in the Alzheimer's disease market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel Alzheimer's disease drugs that can be available in the Alzheimer's disease market in the coming years. The promising Alzheimer's disease therapies in the pipeline include NE3107, Masitinib (AB1010), Simufilam (PTI-125), Donanemab, Hydromethylthionine mesylate (TRx0237), Semaglutide (NN6535), KFRX01 (nilotinib BE), Remternetug (LY3372993), AR1001, Tricaprilin (CER-0001), ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate), Piromelatine (neu-P11), Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), Buntanetap, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine), AGB101 (extended-release formulation of levetiracetam), E2814, and others.

Alzheimer's Disease Overview

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects the memory and cognitive abilities of individuals. It is the most common form of dementia and is characterized by a gradual decline in cognitive function, eventually leading to significant impairment in daily life. While the exact cause of Alzheimer's disease is not yet fully understood, several factors are believed to contribute to its development. The exact causes of Alzheimer's disease are still being studied, but researchers believe that a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors plays a role.

One of the key symptoms of Alzheimer's disease is memory loss, particularly recent memory loss. Individuals may struggle to remember newly learned information or important events. As the disease progresses, other symptoms such as confusion, difficulty with problem-solving and decision-making, disorientation in time and space, language problems, and changes in mood and behavior may also arise. In later stages, individuals may require assistance with basic tasks like eating, dressing, and personal hygiene. Diagnosing Alzheimer's disease can be challenging, as there is no single test that can definitively confirm its presence. Instead, doctors rely on a comprehensive evaluation that includes medical history, cognitive assessments, neurological exams, and laboratory tests to rule out other possible causes of symptoms.





Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 15 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in the 7MM in 2022.

As per estimates based on DelveInsight’s epidemiology model for Alzheimer’s disease, the gender distribution of the disease suggests a female predominance across the 7MM, with approximately 5 million male and 10 million female cases in the 7MM in 2022.

The Alzheimer's disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Alzheimer's Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Alzheimer's Disease Age-specific Cases

Alzheimer's Disease Gender-specific Cases

Alzheimer's Disease Severity-specific Cases

Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Market

Alzheimer's disease, a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, poses significant challenges for both patients and their families. While there is currently no known cure for Alzheimer's, several treatment approaches aim to manage symptoms, slow down the progression of the disease, and improve the quality of life for affected individuals. The primary focus of Alzheimer's treatment involves a combination of medications, non-pharmacological interventions, and support services. Cholinesterase inhibitors, such as donepezil, rivastigmine, and galantamine, are commonly prescribed to enhance neurotransmitter communication and temporarily alleviate cognitive symptoms. Another medication called memantine may be prescribed to help regulate glutamate activity and maintain cognitive function. Additionally, non-drug interventions like cognitive stimulation therapy, occupational therapy, physical exercise, and social engagement can provide significant benefits by improving memory, mood, and overall well-being. Collaborative efforts among healthcare professionals, caregivers, and support organizations play a crucial role in implementing a comprehensive treatment plan for individuals with Alzheimer's disease.

In recent years, researchers have made significant advancements in the field of Alzheimer's disease treatment, expanding the range of therapeutic options available. Targeted immunotherapies, such as monoclonal antibodies, have shown promise in reducing the buildup of amyloid plaques in the brain, a hallmark characteristic of Alzheimer's. These innovative treatments aim to slow down disease progression and preserve cognitive function. Another emerging area of research involves investigating the role of inflammation and oxidative stress in Alzheimer's disease. Anti-inflammatory drugs and antioxidants are being explored as potential treatment options to mitigate neuroinflammation and oxidative damage in the brain.

Furthermore, lifestyle modifications have gained recognition as important elements in Alzheimer's disease management. Adopting a brain-healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean or DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diet, can provide essential nutrients and promote cardiovascular health, which is linked to brain health. Regular physical exercise has also demonstrated positive effects in reducing the risk of cognitive decline and improving overall well-being in individuals with Alzheimer's. Additionally, maintaining social connections and participating in mentally stimulating activities, like puzzles, reading, and learning new skills, can help preserve cognitive function and enhance the quality of life.

Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

NE3107: BioVie

Masitinib (AB1010): AB Science

Simufilam (PTI-125): Cassava Sciences

Donanemab: Eli Lilly

Hydromethylthionine mesylate (TRx0237): TauRx Therapeutics

Semaglutide (NN6535): Novo Nordisk

KFRX01 (nilotinib BE): KeifeRx

Remternetug (LY3372993): Eli Lilly

AR1001: AriBio

Tricaprilin (CER-0001): Cerecin

ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate): Alzheon

Piromelatine (neu-P11): Neurim Pharmaceuticals/Syneos Health

Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017): Athira Pharma

Buntanetap: Annovis Bio

ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine): Anavex Life Sciences

AGB101 (extended-release formulation of levetiracetam): AgeneBio

E2814: Eisai

Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics

The Alzheimer's disease market dynamics have witnessed significant shifts in recent years. As the global population ages and life expectancy increases, the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease has risen, driving the demand for effective treatments and diagnostic tools. Pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms are actively investing in research and development to discover innovative therapies and interventions for Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, there has been a growing focus on early detection and diagnosis, leading to the development of advanced imaging techniques and biomarkers.

Furthermore, the Alzheimer's disease market is highly competitive, with multiple players striving to secure market share and gain regulatory approvals for their products. Government initiatives and healthcare policies aimed at addressing the burden of Alzheimer's disease are also influencing Alzheimer's disease market dynamics. Moreover, patient advocacy groups and organizations are playing a crucial role in raising awareness, driving research funding, and shaping the landscape of Alzheimer's disease care.

Alongside the market dynamics, there are several barriers that affect the Alzheimer's disease market. One of the significant challenges is the complexity and multifactorial nature of the disease itself. Alzheimer's disease involves intricate interactions between genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors, making it difficult to develop targeted interventions. The lack of a clear understanding of the disease's underlying mechanisms and progression poses obstacles to the development of effective treatments.

Another barrier is the high rate of failure in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease therapeutics. Developing new drugs for Alzheimer's is a lengthy and costly process, and many potential treatments have not demonstrated the desired efficacy in clinical trials. This high failure rate can discourage investment in research and development, leading to a scarcity of resources for innovative approaches.

Moreover, the lack of reliable and accessible biomarkers for early detection and accurate diagnosis is a significant barrier to Alzheimer's disease management. Early detection is crucial for implementing interventions and evaluating treatment efficacy, but current diagnostic methods are limited in their ability to detect the disease in its earliest stages. The development of reliable biomarkers that can identify individuals at risk or track disease progression could significantly impact the market dynamics.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Alzheimer's Disease Market CAGR 20% Alzheimer's Disease Market Size in 2022 USD 3.4 Billion Key Alzheimer's Disease Companies BioVie, AB Science, Cassava Sciences, TauRx Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, KeifeRx, Eli Lilly, AriBio, Cerecin, Alzheon, Neurim Pharmaceuticals, Syneos Health, Athira Pharma, Annovis Bio, Anavex Life Sciences, AgeneBio, Eisai, and others Key Pipeline Alzheimer's Disease Therapies NE3107, Masitinib (AB1010), Simufilam (PTI-125), Donanemab, Hydromethylthionine mesylate (TRx0237), Semaglutide (NN6535), KFRX01 (nilotinib BE), Remternetug (LY3372993), AR1001, Tricaprilin (CER-0001), ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate), Piromelatine (neu-P11), Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), Buntanetap, ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine), AGB101 (extended-release formulation of levetiracetam), E2814, and others

Scope of the Alzheimer's Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Alzheimer's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Alzheimer's Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Alzheimer's Disease Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Alzheimer's Disease Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Alzheimer's Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Alzheimer's Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Alzheimer's Disease Market Key Insights 2. Alzheimer's Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Alzheimer's Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Alzheimer's Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Alzheimer's Disease Treatment and Management 7. Alzheimer's Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Alzheimer's Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Alzheimer's Disease Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Alzheimer's Disease Market Analysis 12. Alzheimer's Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

