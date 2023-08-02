KlaymanToskes Files $1M Claim for Horizon Ponzi Scheme Victims
Did You Suffer Losses in Horizon Private Equity III? Contact KlaymanToskesSARASOTA, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment fraud lawyers KlaymanToskes encourages former customers of John Woods who suffered losses in the Horizon Private Equity III Fund to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes reports that the firm has filed a $1,000,000 FINRA arbitration claim (no. 23-02037) on behalf of an elderly couple who were victims of John J. Woods’ alleged Ponzi-like scheme, Horizon Private Equity III Fund, which raised more than $110 million from over 400 investors.
While the customers sought low risk and fixed income investments to help support them through their retirement years, John Woods allegedly solicited the customers to invest in the fraudulent scheme by misleading them with misrepresentations that Horizon Private Equity III would generate guaranteed returns.
KlaymanToskes previously reported that in August 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil action to end the $110 million fraudulent scheme, charging Woods, Southport Capital, and Woods’ co-conspirators with violating the antifraud provisions of the federal securities laws.
Affected investors are encouraged to come forward and pursue a financial recovery for any losses suffered.
If you suffered losses with John Woods, Oppenheimer & Co., and/or Horizon Private Equity, contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman for a free consultation at 888-997-9956 or lawrence@klaymantoskes.com to discuss your recovery options. We do not collect attorney’s fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.
About KlaymanToskes
KlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.
Contact
Lawrence Klayman
KlaymanToskes, P.A.
+1 888-997-9956
lawrence@klaymantoskes.com