OVER 500 STUDENTS PREPARED TO BE THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEADERS IN THE WAKE OF THE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION RULING

Atlanta, GA, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INROADS is steadfast in equipping scholars with the essential tools required to thrive in a world that has transitioned beyond affirmative action. As part of this commitment, on July 20-21, INROADS proudly presented its highly anticipated 2023 National Conference, Leadership in 3D: Decisions. Drive. Destiny. The National Conference offers unparalleled leadership training for INROADS interns and is facilitated by distinguished corporate executives and INROADS alumni known for their expertise and success.

“With the ever-evolving landscape of equal opportunity, INROADS recognizes the importance of preparing young professionals to navigate challenges and seize opportunities presented in a post–affirmative action era,” said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS. “We have a clear vision and an unwavering dedication to give our students access and hope. I am personally committed to ensuring our students have a career of choice and not a career by chance.”

INROADS recognizes that achieving corporate equity and eradicating systemic racism require collective effort and collaboration. This is why exposing students to successful entrepreneurs and corporate and community leaders that resemble them is an invaluable opportunity.

Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist, global motivational speaker, and founder and CEO of STEMBoard, was this year’s keynote speaker. She is featured in “In Her Element,” a Prime Video documentary about the next generation of women in technology, which also encourages others to follow their dreams and shows what is possible when a woman believes in herself.

“I am so proud to carry on the legacy of amazing partners who have worked with INROADS and have been made better through that partnership,” said Bowe. “The contributions that INROADS has made to my life and my professional career motivates me to inspire women and people of color all over the world to be their best selves.”

The INROADS conference is curated exclusively for INROADS interns, serving as a valuable benefit for those who are actively engaged in the internships program. The 2023 INROADS National Conference was proudly sponsored by The NBA Foundation and Constellation.

INROADS is committed to the establishment of pathways and the preparation of diverse student populations for prosperous careers that contribute to the attainment of real equity in the United States. We would greatly appreciate your assistance in continuing this effort. To contribute toward supporting INROADS, please visit INROADS.org.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 40,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

