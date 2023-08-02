Sezzle Awarded on the CNBC World’s Top Fintech Companies 2023 List

Sezzle is Named on CNBC’s Worldwide list of Top Fintech Companies

Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the digital payments industry, has been recognized on CNBC’s list of World’s Top Fintech Companies 2023. This prestigious award is presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced today, August 2nd, 2023, and can currently be viewed here on the CNBC website.

For the first time, CNBC and Statista are awarding the World’s Top Fintech Companies in nine different market segments. The top list is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching and segment-specific KPIs derived from a collection of research methods.

Based on the results of the study, Sezzle is pleased to be recognized on the CNBC list of the World’s Top Fintech Companies 2023. Amid the macroeconomic challenges and choppy waters that 2022 brought to the financial sector, Sezzle took charge and made an astounding turnaround - becoming among one the only profitable Buy Now, Pay Later players in the industry. This award cements the dedication of its employees and the Company’s commitment to its shoppers, constantly advancing the Company’s commitment to being the Responsible Way to Pay™.

“We spent the past year building and creating an entire suite of new product features intended to bring our shoppers closer to financial freedom,” said Sezzle CEO, Charlie Youakim. “CNBC's recognition of Sezzle in its inaugural report of the Top Fintech Companies for 2023 is a great achievement and supports our momentum to become the leading digital payment solution. We are committed to advocating for the credit marginalized, and building products that bridge the gap between traditional banking and those who need responsible credit most.”

As digital payment platform adoption continues to expand, Sezzle’s differentiation remains top of mind. Sezzle was the first to obtain B Corp status in payments, a designation that is still rare among BNPLs. At Sezzle’s core, it is a stakeholder-centric company that strives to make an even greater impact across its stakeholder groups – consumers, merchants, employees, communities, and investors. Sezzle integrates stakeholder concerns into all decisions made across the business to enhance sustainability, promote equity, and support communities. With this recognition, Sezzle aims to promote our sustainable, ethical business model to the entire industry.

Interested in learning more about Sezzle’s digital payment solution? Learn more here: https://sezzle.com/merchants

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B corp fintech on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions for cart sizes from $1 to $15,000 at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers sign-up, decisioning is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit-building program, Sezzle Up.

