Boulder's Bistro & Brew: Igniting a Self-Pour Revolution in Detroit's Eastern Market
Empowering Patrons and Redefining Dining: Detroit's First Fast-Casual Bistro to Introduce Self-Pour Beer Wall in Historic Eastern MarketDETROIT , MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES , August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering entrepreneur and culinary maestro Tammy Tedesco, the force behind the woman-owned and beloved Edibles Rex Catering, is stirring up Detroit's food and drink landscape once again. Today, she proudly unveils her latest venture, Boulder's Bistro & Brew - a vibrant, fast-casual hub that brings together a revolutionary self-pour beer wall, Tedesco's culinary creations and an invigorating fresh fruit smoothie bar. Following a successful soft launch the eatery has now opened its doors with a limited yet exciting menu and operation hours.
Located in the heart of Detroit's historic Eastern Market, Boulder's Bistro & Brew is set to redefine fast-casual dining, situated conveniently next to the renowned Dyno Climbing Gym. The bistro's meticulously crafted menu features a wide array of imaginative dishes, Tedesco's signature specialties, and a range of gluten-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. See Menu Here
However, it's the restaurant's cutting-edge self-pour beer wall that is truly making waves. Featuring a broad assortment of craft beers on tap, the wall offers patrons the freedom to pour at their leisure, even allowing guests to craft their own beer flights, adding a layer of personalization to the drinking experience. See on Instagram
"Boulder's Bistro & Brew is more than just a restaurant - it's a destination where food, beer, and community come together in an immersive and interactive celebration," said an excited Tedesco. "We're thrilled to bring this groundbreaking concept to Detroit and believe our customers will enjoy the thrill of pouring their own beer and indulging in our innovative culinary offerings."
The grand opening of Boulder's Bistro & Brew is scheduled for early Fall, but the establishment is already operating with a limited Summer menu. Its strategic location near the Mack entrance of the Dequindre Cut at 3500 Orleans St Suite B, Detroit, MI, makes the bistro an engaging hub for food lovers, beer aficionados, and anyone looking for an unforgettable pre-stadium experience.
About Edibles Rex:
Edibles Rex, a trailblazing, woman-owned venture, has been delighting Detroit's palate for over three decades with its innovative culinary creations. Renowned for its commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Edibles Rex is the epitome of Detroit catering, driven by a dedication to sustainability and a passion for a greener future. Visit Edibles Rex
About Self-Pour Beer Walls:
The global trend of self-pour beer walls is an immersive adventure for beer lovers. These interactive installations allow patrons to be their own bartender, exploring an extensive selection of craft brews at their own pace. Boulder's Bistro & Brew's self-pour wall is an invitation to embark on a unique beer-tasting journey, catering to both connoisseurs and novices alike.
Welcome to Boulder's Bistro & Brew, where expectations are exceeded, and the senses are captivated. Plan a visit when you're in the Eastern Market or post-game - it's an experience you won't want to miss!
