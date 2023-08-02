DOS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF $400,000 RESILIENCY PROJECT AT FISHERS LANDING BOAT LAUNCH IN TOWN OF ORLEANS, JEFFERSON COUNTY

Secretary of State Robert Rodriquez today announced construction has completed on a flood resiliency project at the Fishers Landing Boat Launch within the town of Orleans, Jefferson County. The project was awarded $400,000 in grant funding through the State’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI). The completed improvements address fluctuating water levels along the St. Lawrence River, as well as promote boater safety.

“The Department of State continues to invest in projects that increase resiliency, prevent flooding and enhance the recreational economies of communities along the Lake Ontario waterfront," said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “The completion of the popular Fishers Landing Boat Launch is a perfect example of State and local governments working collaboratively to help support the present and future tourism industry, grow the Town of Orleans economy, and continue to enhance the recreational, economic, and quality of life for the community and visitors for years to come.”

The town of Orleans owns and maintains the popular Fishers Landing Boat Launch, located centrally on the St. Lawrence River between the village of Clayton the village of Alexandria Bay. The launch is highly used by residents and visitors of the area during the boating season, as well as hunters, anglers, and seasonal island residents. In addition, the boat launch site is adjacent to the Fishers Landing Volunteer Fire department and is used by emergency rescue services. The town had made previous efforts to maintain the launch, but due to high water conditions experienced along the St. Lawrence River in 2019, the launch needed improvements.

Resiliency measures for this project included installation of a new boat launch to allow for easier use and accessibility even during times of high-water events, and the addition of new floating docks at the site which will allow for temporary vessel tie-up during loading and unloading. Lighting was installed around the ramp and floating docks to accommodate public use of the docks after dusk.

Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chair Basil Seggos said, “New York State remains firm in its commitment to helping communities prepare for our climate change-driven new normal—extreme weather events and high water. With colleagues at the Department of State and partners throughout the region, DEC continues to help shoreline communities like the town of Orleans and others to strengthen waterfront infrastructure, and in turn, bolster local economies, support increased access to recreation, and protect important wildlife and aquatic habitats."

Senator Mark Walczyk said, "The completion of the Fishers Landing Boat Launch is a major improvement to tourism and public safety for the town of Orleans and its neighboring communities. Repairing damage caused by flooding and installing lighting along the ramp will allow boaters and emergency responders easy access when they need it most. A major win for the town of Orleans and Jefferson County."

Assemblyman Scott Gray said, “The Fishers Landing Boat Launch project is another excellent example of the REDI Program’s efforts to make the beautiful St Lawrence River more accessible and resilient during times of fluctuating water levels. This improves the economy in Orleans, and along the St. Lawrence River region. More importantly, it ensures emergency personnel have access to the waterway under any conditions. I commend Governor Hochul, the REDI Commission, and the town of Orleans for seeing these projects through.”

Jefferson County Legislature Chairman William Johnson said, “The recent flooding across the state has again reminded us of the importance of resilient infrastructure. Thanks to the REDI Program, yet another boat launch in Jefferson County will be able to be accessed and utilized during times of high waters. These boat launches, like the Fishers Landing launch, are vital in supporting the region’s economy, recreational boating, as well as the spectacular hunting and fishing opportunities that our beautiful waterways offer to residents and visitors.”

Orleans Town Supervisor Kevin Rarick said, “We are pleased to see the upgrades to the popular Fishers Landing Boat Launch complete and would like to thank the REDI Team for their assistance with the project, helping to move this project from conception to completion. We would also thank Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to the REDI Program, as the region continues to build resilience along our waterfronts.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, New York State established REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns. Through REDI, the State has committed up to $300 million, to benefit communities and improve resiliency in flood prone regions along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.

Since the creation of the State’s REDI program in the Spring of 2019, 134 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 30 projects in the design phase, 44 projects in the construction phase, and 60 projects completed.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.

###