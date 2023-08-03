City of Kingman, AZ, Modernizes Budgeting and Procurement Process with OpenGov

The City of Kingman was looking for a better way to budget and procure. OpenGov was the answer.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Struggling with a manual budgeting process and decentralized procurement, the City of Kingman, AZ, recognized the urgent need for a modern, streamlined software system that would address both needs. It found a perfect solution in OpenGov , known for its comprehensive and efficient software built for the public sector.Kingman was grappling with an outdated budgeting process that relied heavily on Excel spreadsheets, and a procurement process that lacked centralized control. In the search for a new software solution to meet both needs, the City prioritized modern budgeting and procurement capabilities, with a keen interest in improving communication and reducing time spent on budget books. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement distinguished themselves by offering robust capabilities designed to meet Kingman's unique challenges and objectives.The City of Kingman, AZ, anticipates transformative changes with the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning and OpenGov Procurement. This transition promises to revamp the City's budgeting process by introducing modern software capabilities and facilitating smoother interdepartmental collaboration. Further, the adoption of OpenGov Procurement is expected to centralize and enhance the transparency of the City's procurement processes, ultimately leading to improved efficiency and vendor engagement.The City of Kingman, AZ, joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.