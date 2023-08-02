Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,708 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,975 in the last 365 days.

TPC Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings to be Reported on Investor Call Wednesday, August 16, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Inc. today announced that it will host an investor call to share second quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 16 at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT). The investor call will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor Portal of TPC Group’s website: www.tpcgrp.com/investors. The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2023 will be posted to the Company’s investor portal on August 14 after market close.

About TPC Group
TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of over 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.


CONTACT: 
Andrew Grygiel
Investor Relations
PHONE: 713.840.2045

Sara Cronin
Media Relations
713.475.5243

Primary Logo

You just read:

TPC Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings to be Reported on Investor Call Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more