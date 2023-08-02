TPC Group Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings to be Reported on Investor Call Wednesday, August 16, 2023

HOUSTON, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPC Group Inc. today announced that it will host an investor call to share second quarter earnings on Wednesday, August 16 at 12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT). The investor call will be available to current noteholders and prospective investors who register on the Investor Portal of TPC Group’s website: www.tpcgrp.com/investors. The Company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2023 will be posted to the Company’s investor portal on August 14 after market close.



About TPC Group

TPC Group, headquartered in Houston, is a leading producer of value-added products derived from petrochemical raw materials such as C4 hydrocarbons, and provider of critical infrastructure and logistics services along the Gulf Coast. The Company sells its products into a wide range of performance, specialty and intermediate markets, including synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants. With an operating history of over 75 years, TPC Group has a manufacturing facility in the industrial corridor adjacent to the Houston Ship Channel and operates product terminals in Port Neches, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

CONTACT: Andrew Grygiel Investor Relations PHONE: 713.840.2045 Sara Cronin Media Relations 713.475.5243