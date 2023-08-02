VeganMed is petitioning the FDA to change drug labeling around products that have animal derived ingredients

VeganMed Inc. has filed a petition to the Food and Drug Administration that calls for more transparency when pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing drugs with animal-derived ingredients.

Vacaville, California, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VeganMed Inc. has filed a citizen petition with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) calling for a revision of existing regulations and policies pertaining to the labeling of animal-derived ingredients in drugs and dietary supplements. The petition seeks to ensure transparency and provide consumers with accurate information regarding the presence of animal-derived ingredients in these products.

As an advocate for animal-free medications, VeganMed is requesting the FDA to implement the following changes. Require drug and dietary supplement manufacturers to clearly label whether

ingredients used in their products are animal-derived. Encourage manufacturers to replace animal-derived ingredients with plant-based and/or synthetic alternatives when viable options are available. Confirm that labeling of drugs and dietary supplements may include a certification symbol denoting the absence of animal-derived ingredients.

It is estimated that 75% of oral medications contain animal-derived ingredients (ADIs) in them. Some individuals can have serious allergic reactions to ADIs in medications and supplements, such as individuals with Alpha Gal Syndrome who are at high risk of having said reactions. AGS is a condition that is caused by the lone star tick resulting in an allergy to red meat based ingredients. With the increasing popularity of veganism in the US and the preferences of those with religious and ethical concerns, transparency around ADI labeling is critical.

Identifying medications with ADIs can be challenging. In a recent report evaluating the medical information responses from the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, only 60% of the companies were able to provide an accurate response. To facilitate accuracy of ADIs, VeganMed’s certified animal free seal is being increasingly utilized to allow easy identification of animal free medications.

‘’We are committed to solving this problem. By working alongside pharmaceutical companies we can together create a safer, kinder and more inclusive world’’ says Sachin Shah CEO of VeganMed.

Media Contact:

Name: Sachin Shah

Email: info@VeganMed.org