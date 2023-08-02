EF Hutton Announces Appointment of Gaurav Verma as Head of SPACs

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (“EF Hutton”), today announced the appointment of Gaurav Verma as Head of SPACs.



Mr. Verma assumed the Head of SPACs position at EF Hutton in July of 2023, previously serving as Managing Director, Investment Banking at EF Hutton since he joined the firm in January of 2021.

Mr. Verma has been in the Investment Banking industry for over 14 years and has executed over $100 billion in transactions encompassing sell-side and buy-side M&A, IPOs, equity offerings, SPACs, converts, high yield and investment grade financings. He has advised C-Suite executive teams on mergers and acquisition assignments, business development opportunities, growth strategies and capital allocation policies. Prior to joining EF Hutton, Mr. Verma was a Director at Nomura where he spearheaded the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) coverage efforts and executed several financial and strategic transactions. Previously, Mr. Verma was also a Senior Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch within their TMT Investment Banking group. Mr. Verma received his MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from NYU Stern School of Business and BS in Computer Science and Economics from Rutgers University.

“EF Hutton has maintained its position as a SPAC market leader, from front-end IPO execution through De-SPAC advisory and transaction close. In 2022 and 2023, EF Hutton has led the SPAC IPO market as the most active underwriter by number of transactions, accounting for 19% and 16% of the market in 2022 and 2023, respectively,” stated David W. Boral, President of EF Hutton. He added, “In addition to our continued dominance on the front-end, EF Hutton has excelled in De-SPAC advisory as the most active Capital Markets Advisor in 2022 by number of publicly-announced mergers, together representing over $3.8B in aggregate transaction value. While broader SPAC market conditions have driven other investment banking platforms to step away from the product class entirely, EF Hutton remains committed to the SPAC vehicle through the entire lifecycle. There are many quality companies seeking to list on a major exchange in an efficient and cost-conscious manner and our clients will greatly benefit from Gaurav’s leadership.”

Gaurav Verma, Head of SPACs at EF Hutton commented, “SPACs are actively being pursued, not only by private companies, but by investors who see their long-term potential. EF Hutton has been at the forefront of the evolving SPAC market, and our dedicated team looks forward to continuing to bring exciting deals to the global marketplace.”

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited is an AIM-listed (AIM:KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

