Epiq Hires Michael Imber to Lead Public Sector & Higher Education Solutions Practice

Vet to expand Epiq’s technology reach into government services and universities

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq , a global technology-enabled leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today Michael Imber has joined as a Managing Director to lead its Public Sector & Higher Education Solutions practice. This practice expands Epiq’s technology reach into federal, state, and local government services as well as colleges and universities.



Last year, Imber successfully collaborated with Epiq on advising the State of Oregon on a COVID-19 relief remediation project. “Epiq's adaptability made this joint effort an extraordinary success and I am delighted to transition from collaborator to colleague,” Imber said. “Epiq has established solid credentials with federal, state, and local governments in delivering expert technology solutions. I am looking forward to building on that foundation with Epiq’s service offerings as well as innovate new applications to serve these markets.”

Imber most recently served as Managing Director at Riveron. His experience includes performance improvement and remediation advisory work with the states of Oregon, New York, and Kansas. He has also represented stakeholders in municipal bankruptcy cases, including the City of Detroit, and has provided performance improvement solutions to several universities.

“Mike brings world-class experience and knowledge in government and higher education consulting,” said Epiq’s General Manager Brad Tuttle, who oversees business development, transactional initiatives, and all aspects of operations for the group. “Coupled with his background in bankruptcy advisory and finance, he is an extraordinary addition to our team.”

Imber earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Columbia Business School. He is a former Chair of both the Municipal Analyst Group of New York and the Turnaround Management Association’s New York Chapter. His pro bono work includes current service as Chair of the Connecticut Democracy Center as well as the Board of Finance in Weston, CT.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications & Public Relations

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com