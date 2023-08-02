North Carolina's June County and Area Unemployment Figures Released

Raleigh, N.C.

Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 86 of North Carolina’s counties in June 2023, decreased in five, and remained unchanged in nine. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.4 percent while Swain County had the lowest at 2.7 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount had the highest rate at 5.2 percent while Asheville had the lowest at 2.9 percent. The not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.6 percent.

Month Counties with Rates 5% or Below Counties with Rates Between 5% and 10% Counties with Rates Above 10% June 93 7 0 May (revised) 96 4 0

When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates decreased in 99 counties and increased in one. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases over the year.

The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in June by 4,739 to 5,075,355, while those unemployed increased by 9,581 to 189,305. Since June 2022, the number of workers employed statewide increased 95,090, while those unemployed decreased 17,292.

It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, August 18, 2023 when the statewide unemployment rate for July 2023 will be released.

Note to Editors: Supplemental data for this release is available via a live online dashboard.