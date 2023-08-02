Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,881 in the last 365 days.

Sustainable Nutrition and Dietetics in Food Industry Discussed At EMU Health Sciences Faculty

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty organized “Sustainable Nutrition and Dietetics in Food Industry” seminar in cooperation with Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (MIKA).

Unilever Middle East, Turkey and South Africa region responsible Nutrition and Health Director Specialist Dietician Ceren Batmaz Sarı delivered two sessions of presentations in English and Turkish. The event took place in Champion Angels Amphitheatre. Providing information on her career journey and professional development, Specialist Dietician Sarı focused on the place and importance of dieticians in the food industry. Moreover, Specialist Dietician Sarı also talked about the job opportunities that can be created in the food industry with the leadership or business partnership of a dietitian.

Sustainable Nutrition and Dietetics in Food Industry Discussed At EMU Health Sciences Faculty 

In her speech, Specialist Dietician Sarı who emphasized the importance of environmental and nutrition practices that can be done within the scope of sustainability for the world in the field of industry related to sustainable nutrition, shared about the success criteria that can inspire students who will take a new step into the profession.

Sustainable Nutrition and Dietetics in Food Industry Discussed At EMU Health Sciences Faculty

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

Sustainable Nutrition and Dietetics in Food Industry Discussed At EMU Health Sciences Faculty

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more