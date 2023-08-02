Sustainable Nutrition and Dietetics in Food Industry Discussed At EMU Health Sciences Faculty 

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Health Sciences Faculty organized “Sustainable Nutrition and Dietetics in Food Industry” seminar in cooperation with Alumni Communication and Career Research Directorate (MIKA).

Unilever Middle East, Turkey and South Africa region responsible Nutrition and Health Director Specialist Dietician Ceren Batmaz Sarı delivered two sessions of presentations in English and Turkish. The event took place in Champion Angels Amphitheatre. Providing information on her career journey and professional development, Specialist Dietician Sarı focused on the place and importance of dieticians in the food industry. Moreover, Specialist Dietician Sarı also talked about the job opportunities that can be created in the food industry with the leadership or business partnership of a dietitian.

In her speech, Specialist Dietician Sarı who emphasized the importance of environmental and nutrition practices that can be done within the scope of sustainability for the world in the field of industry related to sustainable nutrition, shared about the success criteria that can inspire students who will take a new step into the profession.