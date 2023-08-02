Early Childhood Education Postgraduate Program Introduced in Collaboration of EMU Institute for Graduate Studies and Research And Department of Elementary Education 

Within the collaboration of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Institute for Graduate Studies and Research and, Education Faculty, Department of Elementary Education, Early Childhood Education Postgraduate Program was introduced to undergraduate students. EMU Pre-School Teacher Education Program students showed great interest to the event which took place at Education Faculty, Ali Hikmet Civelek Hall.

The language of instruction of the said program, which aims to provide graduates of the Pre-School Education Undergraduate Program with a master’s degree in the field of pre-school education, is Turkish, and education is carried out in two different programs, with and without thesis. In the Early Childhood Education Master’s program, which started accepting students in 2013, many specialization theses have been prepared and successfully completed until today. Supporting Development in Early Childhood Period, Family Education, Early Intervention, Creativity and Play Development, Child Abuse and Prevention, Multicultural Education, Professional Development of Teachers and Teacher Candidates, Curriculum and Evaluation are the main research areas in the said master’s program.

Detailed information about the program can be obtained from EMU Institute for Graduate Studies and Research or from 0392 630 1157.