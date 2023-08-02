Cross Laminated Timber Market Comprehensive Research Study and Strong Growth in Future 2028 | IMARC Group

Cross-Laminated Timber Market Report Analysis 2023-2028

Market Segmented by application, product type, element, raw material, bonding method, panel layers, adhesive, press , storey class, application type and region.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Cross Laminated Timber Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.

Cross Laminated Timber Market Size, CAGR and Forecast Value: 2023-2028

The global cross-laminated timber market size reached US$ 1,429 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,759 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.02% during 2023-2028.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is a wood panel consisting of numerous layers of lumber boards stacked crosswise and glued together to improve in-plane and out-of-plane strength, dimensional stability, stiffness, and splitting resistance. It is produced via several processes, such as lumber grading and jointing, lumber selection, adhesive application, planning, and pressing, etc. CLT is flexible, lightweight, eco-friendly, and cost-effective and provides fast and easy installation, owing to prefabrication and pre-cutting. It is highly suitable for walls, floors, and roofs of a room. The installation of cross-laminated timber does not produce any harmful emissions. It offers optimal performance as compared to steel or concrete. Consequently, cross-laminated timber finds wide-ranging applications in government or public buildings, residential, educational institutes, commercial spaces, etc., across countries.

Market Trends and Growth Factors:

The rising demand for cost-effective and durable materials is primarily driving the cross-laminated timber market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of CLT, as it requires a shorter period of construction time as compared to conventional construction mediums, including bricks and concrete, is further bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the launch of favorable policies by government bodies to promote the usage of cross-laminated timber, as it does not release any harmful emissions into the environment and is environment friendly, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, it also finds extensive applications for an entire building or any combination of walls, floor or ceiling, and roofs, which is positively influencing the global market.

Apart from this, the inflating popularity of green solutions across the building and construction industry is expected to fuel the cross-laminated timber market over the forecasted period.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Application Insights:

• Residential

• Educational Institutes

• Government/Public Buildings

• Commercial Spaces

Product Type Insights:

• Custom CLT

• Blank CLT

Element Type Insights:

• Wall Panels

• Flooring Panels

• Roofing Slabs

• Others

Raw Material Type Insights:

• Spruce

• Pine

• Fir

• Others

Bonding Method Insights:

• Adhesively Bonded

• Mechanically Fastened

Panel Layers Insights:

• 3-Ply

• 5-Ply

• 7-Ply

• Others

Adhesive Type Insights:

• PUR (Polyurethane)

• PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

• MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)

• Others

Press Type Insights:

• Hydraulic Press

• Vacuum Press

• Pneumatic Press

• Others

Storey Class Insights:

• Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

• Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)

• High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys)

Application Type Insights:

• Structural Applications

• Non-Structural Applications

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

• Stora Enso, KLH

• Binderholz

• Mayr Melnhof

• Hasslacher, XLam Limited

• Sterling Lumber

• Shilliger Holz AG

• Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

• Structurlam

• SmartLam

• Meiken Lamwood Corp.

