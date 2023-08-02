Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,971 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Mike Hilgers Joins Letter Opposing EPA’s Draft Plastic Waste Strategy

Attorney General Hilgers and attorneys general from 15 other states joined a letter opposing the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed strategy that will result in higher costs to consumers and businesses in the name of “environmental justice.” The proposal represents an attempt by the agency to unlawfully convert narrow authority granted by Congress into expansive and transformative regulation. 

You just read:

Attorney General Mike Hilgers Joins Letter Opposing EPA’s Draft Plastic Waste Strategy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more