Spring, Texas Rallies for Literacy: Uniting for Local Author's Funfair That Benefits Children
Through the Read, Rock, and Roll Literacy Funfair, we aspire to ignite a passion for reading and create a lasting impact on the lives of children and families in our community.”SPRING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Read To Lead Learning, a literacy organization founded by local author Joy Harris-Bird, proudly announces the upcoming Read, Rock, and Roll Literacy Funfair. This exciting event is set to ignite the love for reading within the hearts of the Houston community and pay tribute to her sister who recently passed away — a beloved educator who touched countless lives.
— Joy Harris-Bird
Scheduled for September 30th from 2-6 pm at Milky Way Galaxy Kids Lounge in Spring, Texas, the Read, Rock, and Roll Literacy Funfair will be a lively celebration featuring a bounce house, vendors, face painting, music, food, and fun. Complimentary pizza and lemonade will also be provided outdoors for the young ones. There will be a raffle that gives one lucky family the chance to win a $100 Kroger gift card. Mrs. Harris-Bird has partnered with the owners of Milky Way Galaxy Kids Lounge, Jonell Hughes and Tanairy Vargas-McDowell, who will allow ALL children free access to the lounge. These two women have a heart for the community and are part of the event's success.
At its core, the Read, Rock, and Roll Literacy Funfair is a celebration of more than just reading; it is a tribute to the lasting impact of cherished loved ones. Born in memory of Joy Harris-Bird's brother, Melvin, who tragically passed away from COVID-19 in 2020, this year's event holds an even deeper significance as it now also honors Joy's late sister Lois and her late brother-in-law Rodney.
"Books have the power to change lives and build strong communities," says Joy Harris-Bird. "Through Read To Lead Learning and the Read, Rock, and Roll Literacy Funfair, we aspire to ignite a passion for reading and create a lasting impact on the lives of children and families in our community."
The event has garnered generous support from sponsors such as The Friends of Houston Public Library and Blue Willow Bookshop, who have contributed books to fuel the passion for reading in young minds. The collective efforts of these sponsors and donors will contribute to the long-term goal of establishing "Little Libraries" throughout the Houston community, making books accessible to all and ensuring that literacy thrives in every corner.
Join us on September 30th at Milky Way Galaxy Kids Lounge in Spring, Texas, as we come together to celebrate the joy of reading and honor the memory of Joy Harris-Bird's beloved siblings. Let's unite as a community to inspire a new generation of avid readers and pay tribute to the exceptional educators who leave an indelible mark on our lives.
For more information about the event, sponsorship opportunities, or to learn about Read To Lead Learning, please visit www.readtoleadtx.com or contact Joy Harris-Bird at info@readtoleadtx.com.
About Read To Lead Learning:
Read To Lead Learning is a dynamic literacy organization committed to empowering children and promoting reading proficiency. Founded by CEO Joy Harris-Bird, the organization seeks to make a positive impact on children's lives by fostering a love for reading and providing access to quality educational resources.
Joy Harris-Bird
Read To Lead
