Attorney General Mike Hilgers Joins Letter Opposing EPA’s Draft Plastic Waste Strategy

Attorney General Hilgers and attorneys general from 15 other states joined a letter opposing the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed strategy that will result in higher costs to consumers and businesses in the name of “environmental justice.” The proposal represents an attempt by the agency to unlawfully convert narrow authority granted by Congress into expansive and transformative regulation.
