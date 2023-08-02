Two Point-0 Ultimate Lifestyle Festival Ignites Powerful Shift and Reset
Two Point-0 Ultimate Lifestyle Festival, an enriching experience focused on personal growth and well-being. Notable experts Kenny Ethan Jones and Emilie BelletLONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcing the launch of the Two Point-0 Ultimate Lifestyle Festival, scheduled from 17th to 19th September 2023 at West Lexham Manor in Norfolk, UK. The festival is designed to provide attendees with an enriching experience centered around personal growth and fulfillment, offering engaging talks, workshops, and activities focused on business, nutrition, relationships, and well-being.
Notable experts include Kenny Ethan Jones, renowned for being the first trans man to front a historic period campaign, Samantha Moyo, delivering a talk on sex and spirituality, and Emilie Bellet, founder of Vestpod and author of ‘You're Not Broke, You’re pre-rich,' empowering attendees on achieving financial success.
Co-founded by Krystyna Blonski and Louise Stephenson, Two Point-0 brings together their expertise in health, business, and mindset to create a transformative festival that empowers individuals to achieve holistic mental and physical well-being.
Louise Stephenson, expressing her vision, said, "The pursuit of personal well-being has been pivotal to my success, both professionally and in enhancing my overall quality of life and mental well-being. This profound realization inspired me to unite these exceptional minds, whose wisdom and guidance have had a transformative impact on my own journey. My hope and belief is that this festival will ignite a powerful shift in all attendees."
Beyond the expert sessions, attendees can explore breathwork, meditation, yoga, and more, amidst the serene beauty of the zen garden and tranquil setting of West Lexham Manor.
Chef Kirk Haworth, of Plates London, will also share his healing journey through a delectable cooking demo, showcasing the power of food as a path to wellness.
The Two Point-0 Ultimate Lifestyle Festival invited a community of like-minded individuals to foster genuine connections, personal reflection, and rejuvenation.
For further information and early bird ticket bookings, please visit www.twopoint0.co.uk
About Two Point-0:
Two Point-0 curates transformative experiences to empower individuals on their unique journey. The Ultimate Lifestyle Festival reflects its commitment to inspire, connect, and celebrate life.
##
Jack Jardine
Clemis Communications
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram