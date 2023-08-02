Hotel Engine adds Patrick Morley, former CEO of Carbon Black, to Board of Directors

DENVER -- Wednesday, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Engine , the leading trip management platform, today announced the appointment of Patrick Morley, former chief executive officer of Carbon Black, to its board of directors. Morley joins the board at a pivotal time in Hotel Engine’s rapid growth trajectory, with its revenue growth approaching 100% year-over-year. The company currently serves more than 40,000 businesses and 700,000 business travelers across the globe.

“As Hotel Engine executes on its aggressive growth plans, it’s critical we have the right team of strategic advisors in place to scale our business,” said Elia Wallen, founder and CEO of Hotel Engine. “We are incredibly grateful for the depth of global business and technology expertise Patrick brings to the Hotel Engine board as we continue to expand our platform, which is gaining customer adoption and market share at an accelerated pace.”

Patrick Morley, former CEO of cybersecurity firm Carbon Black, grew the company from 20 to 1,200 team members, supporting more than 20,000 companies worldwide. Carbon Black went public in 2018 with a $1.5 billion IPO. The company was acquired by VMware (NYSE: VMW) for $2.1 billion in 2019. Prior to Carbon Black, Morley spent 15 years building and scaling four other successful companies that also went on to IPO. He currently serves on the boards of Nextthink and Posit and advises a number of early-stage technology companies.

“Hotel Engine is in a very unique position — growing at hyper-scale, and leading the transformation of a $100 billion market,” said Morley. “I look forward to working alongside Elia, the Hotel Engine leadership team, and my fellow board members to help the company execute its ambitious growth plans and disrupt the corporate travel industry for the better.”

Last month, Hotel Engine launched FlexPro , a first-of-its-kind subscription plan that provides companies with complete flexibility to cancel or modify any reservation. It also announced significant enhancements to Groups , the platform’s intelligent group booking solution, making it easier for member companies to save time and avoid hassle when booking large or complex reservations.

To support its sustained growth and new product offerings, the company also recently began hiring globally, with top talent currently in seven different countries. This globally distributed workforce enables the company to accelerate innovation and product delivery. Earlier this year, Hotel Engine strengthened its executive leadership team and hired former IBM (NYSE: IBM) and GrubHub executives Keith Zoellner and Kevin Kearns as chief technology and chief revenue officers, respectively.

