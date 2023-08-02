Foot Care Products Market Size is projected to reach USD 6,077.19 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.20%: Straits Research

The global foot care products market size was valued at USD 3,250.5 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 6,077.19 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

New York, United States, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People participating in indoor and outdoor activities frequently use over-the-counter foot care products to nourish the skin. Foot care products aid the recovery of harmed and infected skin because they contain antioxidants, vitamins, and other calming ingredients. Most consumers nowadays prefer organic products. Organic foot care products include essential oils among their ingredients.





Availability of Organic Goods Drives the Global Market

Local consumers who frequent the mass market strongly favor natural and homemade foot care products and organic products made with essential oils. End-users buy most organic foot care products from conventional supply chains. Growing internet usage and greater knowledge of e-commerce distribution channels have significantly boosted the sale of locally produced goods in the global market. SMEs are investing in various marketing and advertising initiatives to increase consumer awareness of their products. The widespread use of organic foot care products and consumer preference for organic/natural cosmetics is expected to fuel market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Direct Distribution Network Profitability Creates Tremendous Opportunities

SMEs distribute their goods across several regions through online distribution channels or mail-order sales. Further, the leading companies in the market focus on direct product distribution via authorized retailers and online marketplaces. These competitors have concentrated on using direct sales channels to market and distribute their unique product offerings. The cost of goods has significantly decreased due to the supply chain's adoption of a direct distribution strategy. These strategies also allow players to sell reasonably priced, non-premium goods to the general public. As a result, adopting direct distribution strategies during the forecast period will offer a sizable opportunity for revenue growth in the market for foot care products.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 6,077.19 million Market Size in 2022 USD 3,250.5 million CAGR 7.20% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Applications, By Distribution channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Aetna Foot Products, Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies Inc, Blistex Inc, Combe Incorporated, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Homedics USA LLC, Miracle of Aloe, Pedifix Inc, Revlon Inc, Scholl’s Wellness Co Key Market Opportunities Direct Distribution Network Profitability Key Market Drivers Availability of Organic Goods

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period. This region has the greatest potential for foot care products and is anticipated to grow the fastest in the coming years. The growing middle class, which has higher expectations for luxury skincare, body care, and foot care products, is responsible for this growth. The population in the Asia-Pacific region prefers different cosmetics and personal care products, which is one of the main market-driving factors, along with an expanding urbanization rate and a sizable customer base. In addition, consumers in this region are more drawn to products that complement skincare routines. The market's growth is also significantly accelerated by consumers' growing preference for cosmetics made from natural and organic ingredients rather than synthetic ones.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The need to maintain personal hygiene and well-being and consumer awareness of these products have increased demand for foot care products. The market for foot care products is anticipated to grow significantly in Europe due to the rising demand from various end-user consumers, including sports players and athletes. In addition, Germany and the UK are the most lucrative markets in Europe for foot care products due to a rise in millennial demand for personal care products. Improved distribution methods are increasing sales of foot care products. An increase in social media marketing initiatives is raising consumer awareness of local foot care products. Additionally, advertisements on the internet, television, and magazines can provide information about the advantages of foot care products. All these factors combined have led to an increase in the market for foot care products in Europe.

Key Highlights

The global foot care products market size is expected to reach USD 6,077.19 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the application, the global foot care products market is bifurcated into sports and athletics, medical, and personal comfort. The medical segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global foot care products market is bifurcated into drug stores and pharmacies, hospitals and specialty clinics, and drug stores and pharmacy stores. The hospitals and clinic segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

the global foot care products market is bifurcated into drug stores and pharmacies, hospitals and specialty clinics, and drug stores and pharmacy stores. The hospitals and clinic segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period.

The global foot care products market’s major key players are

Aetna Foot Products

Alva-Amco Pharmacal Companies Inc.

Blistex Inc.

Combe Incorporated

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Homedics USA LLC

Miracle of Aloe

Pedifix Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Scholl’s Wellness Co.





Global Foot Care Products Market: Segmentation

By Product

Foot repair ointment

Foot creams

Foot cleansing lotions

Slough scrub products

Others

By Applications

Sports and athletics

Medical

Personal Comfort

By Distribution channel

Drug stores and Pharmacies

Hospitals and Specialty Clinics

Online Stores

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In October 2022, Healthium launched a patented dressing product to manage chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers.

Healthium launched a patented dressing product to manage chronic wounds like diabetic foot ulcers. In January 2023, EMUAID® debuted next-level foot care with Ionic Silver Socks.





News Media

Global Athletic Equipment and Footwear Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.6%





