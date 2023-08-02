Dragon Gate Investment Partners Selected as Finalist for the 2023 Go Global Awards
New York, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragon Gate Investment Partners, an investment firm with a focus on space-related technology and art, is proud to announce its selection as a finalist for the prestigious 2023 Go Global Awards. This global event, hosted by the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation, in partnership with the International Trade Council, brings together CEOs, government trade and investment agency chiefs, and industry leaders from over 76 countries, providing a unique platform for showcasing Dragon Gate Investment Partners' achievements and expanding international business opportunities.
As a finalist, Dragon Gate Investment Partners will have the opportunity to present before esteemed government trade and investment agency chiefs from more than 30 countries, engage in targeted B2B meetings, and participate in a multilateral trade and investment program tailored to support international expansion efforts. This exclusive program aims to connect companies with potential partners, facilitate networking opportunities, and foster strategic alliances to drive global growth.
"Being chosen as a finalist for the 2023 Go Global Awards is truly an honor," said Lijie Zhu, managing director of Dragon Gate Investment Partners. "It offers us a platform to connect with influential industry leaders and decision-makers, providing an excellent opportunity to showcase our organization and explore business prospects on a global scale. Participating in this event further underscores our continuous endeavor to build trust and promote transparency."
The Go Global Awards program celebrates achievements across various sectors, with 63 awards to be presented during the event. It brings together more than 500 CEOs representing companies of all sizes, from billion-dollar corporations to fast-growing startups, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and business development opportunities on a global scale. The 2022 Go Global Awards were held in Tallinn, Estonia, and hosted by the Government of Estonia under the Enterprise Estonia agency.
Current confirmed participating agencies for the 2023 Go Global Awards held in Providence, Rhode Island are as follows, sorted alphabetically:
- ADR Nord-Est
- Bahrain EDB
- Embassy of the Republic of Lebanon in the US
- Enterprise Greece
- Ethiopian Investment Commission
- Gambia Investment and Export Promotion Agency
- Germany Trade and Invest
- Invest Alberta
- Invest Barbados
- Invest in Andalucía
- Invest in Iceland
- Invest in Murcia
- Invest in Turkey
- Invest Lisboa
- Invest Moldova
- Invest Nepal
- Latvian Investment and Development Agency
- Malta Enterprise
- Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board
- National Investment Commission of Liberia
- New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs
- Northwest Indiana Forum
- Québec International
- REDIEX
- Regional Development Agency ROD Ajdovščina
- Regionalna Razvojna Agencija za Podravje - Maribor
- Rhode Island Commerce Corporation
- SPIRIT Slovenia Business Development Agency
- Tanzania Investment Centre
- Thailand Board of Investment
- The Agency for the Promotion of Investment and Exports Mozambique
- The Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency
- The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA)
- Uganda Investment Authority (UIA)
About the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation:
The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation serves as the proud host of the 2023 Go Global Awards. As the state's economic development agency, the Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is dedicated to driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and promoting international trade and investment opportunities. With a forward-thinking approach, strategic geographic location, robust infrastructure, and a diverse resource base, Rhode Island has emerged as an epicenter of economic activity in the USA. By hosting the Go Global Awards, Rhode Island Commerce aims to showcase the state's strengths, connect global businesses with local industries, and create new opportunities in the international supply chain and foreign direct investment into the State. This collaboration between Rhode Island Commerce and the International Trade Council ensures a dynamic and impactful program that supports businesses in their expansion efforts and celebrates global business success.
About Dragon Gate Investment Partners
Headquartered in New York City’s midtown Manhattan, Dragon Gate Investment Partners is a unique investment firm with a focus on space related technology and art that can transform our world and shape the future. Our team has well-earned reputation of excellence in providing sensible and cost-effective business solutions for a wide breadth of clientele, including public companies, financial institutions, and high-net-worth individuals.
