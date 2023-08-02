EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Reimagines Marquee Annual Event, Launching ‘Grocery Impact’ to Power Industry Transformation

Grocery Leaders from Kroger, LIDL, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods, Albertsons and More Gathering to Exchange Ideas, Celebrate Success and Build Relationships Nov. 7-9 in Orlando

CHICAGO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today launches Grocery Impact , the event where grocery leaders meet to exchange ideas, celebrate success and build relationships. Grocery Impact will take place Nov. 7-9, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort in Orlando. Request an invite here .



“We are passionate about the grocery community. That’s why we have reimagined our annual event to be bigger and better than ever, with an amazing roster of must-attend sessions and activities,” said Paula Lashinsky, Senior Vice President-Group Publisher-US Grocery & Convenience Group, EnsembleIQ. “With the theme ‘The Power of People,’ the event focuses on new leadership strategies for an industry undergoing tremendous transformation.”

Grocery Impact will bring together the disruptors, innovators, pacesetters and leaders in grocery -- present and future – for three days of education, collaboration, networking and celebration.

Highlights of Grocery Impact:

Nov. 7: Sessions will focus on innovation and how to feed, nurture and grow the next generation of leaders in the grocery industry. Leaders from Kroger, LIDL, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods and Albertsons will discuss secrets to transformation, operating models and how to navigate the ups and downs of a hyper-competitive market.

Sessions will focus on innovation and how to feed, nurture and grow the next generation of leaders in the grocery industry. Leaders from Kroger, LIDL, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods and Albertsons will discuss secrets to transformation, operating models and how to navigate the ups and downs of a hyper-competitive market. Nov. 8 : This day will focus on hot topics such as technology, retail media and automation and how some companies are redesigning their business models through purpose-driven initiatives that create value for customers and associates.

: This day will focus on hot topics such as technology, retail media and automation and how some companies are redesigning their business models through purpose-driven initiatives that create value for customers and associates. Nov. 9: Sessions will feature top diverse leaders of the industry discussing talent sustainability, mobility, career growth, pay equity and new drivers of culture, engagement and retention across the grocery industry. In addition, a special session on tech will offer a new perspective on generative AI and the important role this technology will play in grocery.



Plus, two awards programs:

The Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) , now in its 17 th year, brings over 400 winners together to discuss the important issues facing women in the industry, and the Top Women in Grocery Awards Gala is the most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry. Top Women in Grocery award winners represent all levels in the industry in the retailer and supplier communities.

, now in its 17 year, brings over 400 winners together to discuss the important issues facing women in the industry, and the Top Women in Grocery Awards Gala is the most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry. Top Women in Grocery award winners represent all levels in the industry in the retailer and supplier communities. The GenNext Awards program features innovators, disruptors and difference-makers having an impact on their organization, the industry and colleagues. They are young professionals who possess that “it” factor and sets them apart as next-generation industry leaders.

Grocery Impact is an exclusive event. Be part of an invite-only group of grocery’s top decision-makers and request an invitation here .

Grocery Impact sponsors include: Finlays Americas, The Hershey Company, International Spice, Jordan's Skinny Mixes, Kellogg Company, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Red Bull, The Coca-Cola Company and The USA Bouquet Company. For sponsorship opportunities, click here .

About Progressive Grocer

Progressive Grocer is the #1 business intelligence brand in the grocery industry, connecting the market’s most important retailers. Through its leading industry reporting, digital platforms, research, relevant and focused events and sophisticated industry database, retailers turn to Progressive Grocer for guidance in navigating the fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

Stay connected with Progressive Grocer on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .