Volaris Reports July 2023 Traffic Results: 10% YoY Demand Growth with an 88% Load Factor

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or “the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America, reports its July 2023 preliminary traffic results.



In July 2023, Volaris’ capacity (measured in ASMs) increased by 5.9% year-over-year, while demand (measured in RPMs) increased by 9.8%; the result was a load factor increase of 3.1 pp YoY to 87.8%. Volaris transported 3.1 million passengers during the month, an 8.1% increase compared to July 2022. Demand in the Mexican domestic and international markets increased by 3.8% and 24.2%, respectively.

Enrique Beltranena, Volaris’ President and CEO remarked: “July has proven to be a robust month for Volaris. The thoughtful adjustments made to our capacity during the Summer have yielded favorable results. We are pleased to observe improvements in our top-line metrics, particularly evident in the year-on-year comparison of load factors. Additionally, more than 3 million passengers opted for Volaris for their travel requirements in July. Looking ahead, our current booking trends indicate a sustained strength for the quarter in both domestic and international markets.”

July 2023 July 2022 Variance YTD July 2023 YTD July 2022 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,070 1,995 3.8 % 13,259 12,079 9.8 % International 1,026 826 24.2 % 6,251 4,625 35.2 % Total 3,095 2,820 9.8 % 19,510 16,704 16.8 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,350 2,318 1.4 % 15,500 13,844 12.0 % International 1,176 1,012 16.3 % 7,387 5,907 25.1 % Total 3,526 3,329 5.9 % 22,888 19,751 15.9 % Load Factor (%, scheduled, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 88.1 % 86.1 % 2.0 pp 85.5 % 87.2 % (1.7) pp International 87.2 % 81.6 % 5.6 pp 84.6 % 78.3 % 6.3 pp Total 87.8 % 84.7 % 3.1 pp 85.2 % 84.6 % 0.7 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,354 2,258 4.3 % 15,312 14,012 9.3 % International 707 574 23.3 % 4,309 3,271 31.7 % Total 3,061 2,832 8.1 % 19,620 17,283 13.5 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the company’s future performance. Volaris’ future performance depends on many factors. It cannot be inferred that any period’s performance or its comparison year over year will indicate a similar performance in the future.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats flown by passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles the seats are flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

About Volaris:

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 245 and its fleet from 4 to 124 aircraft. Volaris offers more than 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 43 cities in Mexico and 28 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with the youngest fleet in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris has received the ESR Award for Social Corporate Responsibility for fourteen consecutive years. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com.

