Specialdocs Consultants Welcomes New Team Members Key to Company’s Continued Growth

Chicago, IL, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialdocs Consultants, a pioneer in concierge medicine transitions and ongoing management, announces key appointments to its executive team: Eliza (Nagle) Ward, Vice President of Strategy and Operations, and Joe Pagnusat, Senior Salesforce Manager. In addition, Justin Vidmar has joined the company as Financial Analyst.

“Eliza, Joe and Justin will play pivotal roles in helping Specialdocs continue to deliver outstanding service and support to our growing network of affiliated physician practices,” says CEO Terry Bauer. "We're delighted to welcome these talented individuals who bring an extensive set of skills and diverse experience to our organization. They will help us innovate and expand while maintaining the personalized services that have distinguished us for more than two decades in this ever-evolving, dynamic industry.”

As Specialdocs new Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Eliza (Nagle) Ward is responsible for identifying and implementing new and innovative service offerings and driving operational efficiencies. Most recently she served as COO for Tandem HR, a professional employer organization, where developed strategic priorities, key performance metrics and a successful path to execution, including implementation of Lean Management principles for cultural transformation. Previously, as Chief of Staff at Tandem HR, she launched a Continuous Improvement team to drive process standardization and significantly improved the client experience over the span of one year. Eliza earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration in finance and healthcare from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“I am thrilled to join the outstanding team at Specialdocs and contribute to the company’s continued leadership and growth,” says Ward. “It’s truly an honor to collaborate with our physician clients and help them build the practice of their dreams. I’m inspired by their tremendous passion for medicine and uncompromising dedication to their patients. In this exciting time for concierge medicine, I look forward to exploring innovative new ways to further the growth and rewards of the Specialdocs practice model.”

In his new role as Senior Salesforce Manager, Joe Pagnusat will guide the development and implementation of the industry-leading customer relationship management (CRM) tool at Specialdocs.

“My goal is to fully utilize and integrate the capabilities of this highly effective tool to support the growth trajectory of Specialdocs,” says Pagnusat. “This is a timely and distinctive opportunity to optimize our processes while allowing for the type of customized services greatly valued by our affiliated physicians.”

Pagnusat is a certified Salesforce Administrator who has a strong background in partnering with companies to adapt and tailor the CRM tool to meet their specific business needs. He has almost a decade of experience leading Salesforce process improvement and evaluation projects, and a deep knowledge of systems configuration, data management, user management and security settings. Joseph previously spearheaded successful implementation of numerous IT process improvement projects at Northwestern University, driving collaboration among a variety of stakeholders with differing business cases. He has also worked with biotechnology company Horizon Therapeutics, financial advisors WFA and the non-profit Feeding America. A graduate of the University of Iowa, Joe also earned executive scholar certification in leadership from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

As Specialdocs’ Financial Analyst, Justin Vidmar will provide support for the Salesforce implementation, as well as develop a variety of business reports, including forecasts, budgets and demographic models for the company and its clients. A recent graduate of Florida State University, where he earned Bachelor of Science degrees in Finance and Commercial Entrepreneurship, Vidmar previously worked as a financial analyst for Barrington Orthopedic Specialists.

About Specialdocs

Since 2002, Specialdocs Consultants has helped transform the lives of independent and employed physicians with successful conversion to the industry's most customized and sustainable concierge medicine practice model. The company’s approach focuses on autonomy and professional satisfaction for physicians and highly personalized care and attention for patients.

Attachment

Mindy Kolof Specialdocs Consultants 8479213271 mkolof@specialdocs.com