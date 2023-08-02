Vic.ai Named as a CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company for 2023

Latest recognition comes at a time of accelerated company growth and market leadership

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vic.ai , the leading AI autonomous finance platform, today announced that it has been named on CNBC’s inaugural list of World’s Top Fintech Companies . The recognition further illustrates the value of Vic.ai’s platform, as well as the company’s recent growth in customers, category leadership, and AI-first solutions.



The list, compiled by CNBC and independent research firm Statista, identifies fintechs disrupting the giants of finance with services that are faster, cheaper and more accessible — from established firms in payments and digital banking, to rising stars in emerging fields.

“This recognition reinforces the importance of what Vic.ai does: helping enterprises around the globe empower their finance teams with AI to increase productivity, save costs, and make business decisions based on intelligent insights and data. And during these uncertain economic times, that work has never felt more important,” said Vic.ai CEO Alexander Hagerup. “We’re thankful to CNBC for the recognition, and will continue to deliver enterprise AI that helps our customers navigate today’s business challenges, build resilient operations, and rise above the competition.”

This is the latest in a series of recent accolades for Vic.ai and its cutting-edge AI solutions. Earlier this year, Vic.ai was named a Cloud Award finalist for Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution, and a SaaS Award finalist for Best SaaS Product for Business Accounting or Finance. Vic.ai was also named to The Information’s 50 Most Promising Startups 2022 .

Propelled by a $52 million Series C round of funding announced in December 2022, Vic.ai is poised to drive fast adoption of its AI accounting products in 2023 and beyond. Among the new customers who are using Vic.ai to revolutionize their accounts payable (AP) operations are Milwaukee Tool, an industry leader in developing innovative solutions for professional construction users, and Elkjøp, the leading consumer electronics retailer in the Nordics. The company recently expanded its leadership team with the addition of Craig DeMartini as Senior Vice President of Sales; Mark Fisher as Senior Vice President of Marketing; Luke Weiss as Vice President of Operations; and Anand Desai as Vice President of Finance.

Vic.ai’s growing suite of solutions are pushing the boundaries of AI to make finance and accounting teams more efficient, accurate, and intelligent. Vic.ai’s Autonomous Invoice Processing and Approval Flows generate significant ROI for customers by enabling them to process invoices and purchase orders 24/7 with up to 99% accuracy – boosting productivity, facilitating faster month-end closes, and freeing up resources for higher-value functions. Vic.ai’s in-development offerings include Spend Intelligence, a first-of-its-kind prescriptive AI technology for advanced enterprise-grade cost optimization.

About Vic.ai

Vic.ai is pioneering the use of autonomy and intelligence to digitally transform accounting and finance processes to improve productivity, decision-making, and ROI. Vic.ai addresses the most manual and inefficient task in accounting — invoice processing — to improve its speed and scalability and ultimately enable customers to reinvent their accounts payable operations and improve financial management. By processing more than half a billion invoices with up to 99% accuracy, Vic.ai has helped 10,000+ customers achieve nearly $200 million in cost savings and 6 million hours in time savings. Vic.ai is jointly headquartered in New York City and Oslo, Norway. For more information, please visit www.vic.ai .

Vic.ai Media Relations Ashley Paula-Legge Big Valley Marketing alegge@bigvalley.co 707-972-0073