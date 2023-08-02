Sussex Strategy Group Announces Acquisition of Cumberland Strategies

TORONTO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sussex Strategy Group, the leading Canadian Public Affairs firm specializing in advisory services and business strategy at all levels of government, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Cumberland Strategies. The integration of these two esteemed firms will see all Cumberland staff and clients seamlessly transition to Sussex Strategy Group.



Founded twenty-five years ago, Sussex has earned a reputation as a trusted and innovative partner in shaping public policy and providing comprehensive advisory services. The firm’s offerings extend beyond traditional Government Relations to include Advisory Services, Strategic Communications, Digital Advocacy, and Creative Services.

“Welcoming the Cumberland team to Sussex is an important step in our growth and trajectory as a national public affairs firm. Our aspiration to provide market-leading business advisory services and to shape public policy across the country will be enhanced through our greater scope and scale. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome these exceptional public affairs practitioners to our team,” says Chris Benedetti, Managing Partner.

As Sussex continues to expand its presence nationally, the partners recognized in Cumberland a vibrant partner to help propel its momentum. With a deep philosophical alignment in providing expert government relations advice, an entrepreneurial culture and complementary roster of clients, the integration of the two firms will build on a strong foundation.

“Leading Cumberland to this moment has been the joy of my career. I treasure our talented team who are more like family to me, and our clients who invite us to bring our best strategic thinking to the table to achieve their important business objectives. In Sussex, I know we have found the right partner and the right team to help us go further and faster,” says Bliss Baker, the new Vice Chair of Sussex.

Following the acquisition, Sussex now represents a staff complement of more than 55 consultants and a deep roster of Associates. The expertise of these professionals spans various sectors, including energy, environment, infrastructure, land use planning and development, transportation, healthcare, government affairs, communications, and digital advocacy. Together, they offer strategic business advisory services to organizations seeking to navigate complex government regulations and policy changes effectively.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the Cumberland team to Sussex. At the end of the day, this acquisition was based on our assessment that it was the right fit, and the right team, at the right time. As we continue to focus on delivering premier public affairs guidance to our clients, we are making the right investments to realize the value of this transformative next chapter for Sussex. And we couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds,” concludes Jamie Besner, Managing Partner.

ABOUT SUSSEX

Sussex offers exceptional advisory services and empowers businesses, corporations, associations, and non-profit organizations to navigate complex public, government and regulatory landscapes. Our expertise lies in developing and implementing comprehensive public affairs plans that shape public opinion, influence government policy, and advocate for our clients’ interests.

Since our founding in 1998, we have proudly remained Canadian-owned and independently operated. With offices in Toronto and Ottawa and a network of accomplished affiliates nationwide, Sussex possesses unparalleled knowledge of government affairs, strategic communications, and digital advocacy to help achieve your business goals. At Sussex, we don’t just understand the challenges our clients face, we embrace them as opportunities for growth and transformation.

For further information, please contact:

Katherine Howska, Marketing Manager

Cell: (647) 828-1049

Email: khowska@sussex-strategy.com

To learn more about Sussex, visit: sussex-strategy.com