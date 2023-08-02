Taboola Partners with Foursquare to Connect Native Advertising to Real World Visitation, Providing Clear Return on Ad Spend for Brands with Brick and Mortar Locations

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a new partnership with Foursquare , a leading geospatial technology platform designed to help businesses make smarter decisions and create more engaging customer experiences.



Through the deal, Taboola is giving its large number of advertisers access to Foursquare Attribution , a solution which allows advertisers, such as retailers, auto dealerships and dining brands, to measure the real-life effects of their Taboola campaigns. Through this partnership, Taboola and Foursquare are providing tens of thousands of advertisers clear visibility into the effectiveness of their campaigns, which focus on driving visitation. The partnership also provides insights that can help advertisers understand the customer journey.

Taboola is offering Foursquare Attribution, where available, to Taboola advertisers. Once advertisers are approved by Taboola for measurement, they will be able to view results automatically within Foursquare's Attribution User Interface (UI).

“We’re excited to partner with Foursquare, a pioneer of helping advertisers understand the real-world effect of their advertising,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola. “With Foursquare, we are offering yet another way to showcase the effectiveness of ads that run on Taboola, and in the process, giving our nearly 15,000 advertisers new ways to track their return on ad spend and inform future campaigns.”

“As brands with physical locations seek to connect with consumers, understanding the full consumer journey continues to be paramount to campaign success,” said Jim Watson, SVP of Global Business Development at Foursquare. “Taboola is a leader in native advertising, an industry effective at driving results, as evidenced by their work with many of the world’s top advertisers. We look forward to connecting our geospatial services and helping these brands unlock the potential of their marketing investment.”

About Taboola

Taboola powers recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like.

The company’s platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola has long-term partnerships with some of the top digital properties in the world, including CNBC, BBC, NBC News, Business Insider, The Independent and El Mundo.

More than 15,000 advertisers use Taboola to reach nearly 600 million daily active users in a brand-safe environment. Following the acquisition of Connexity in 2021, Taboola is a leader in powering e-commerce recommendations, driving more than 1 million monthly transactions. Leading brands including Walmart, Macy’s, Wayfair, Skechers and eBay are among key customers.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Foursquare

Foursquare is the industry’s leading geospatial technology platform, designed to help businesses make smarter decisions and create more engaging customer experiences. A pioneer of the geolocation space, the company’s comprehensive suite of products and developer tools are used by the world’s most recognizable enterprises to gain in-depth understanding into locations and human mobility. Powered by deep machine learning and privacy-first insights, Foursquare’s solutions are redefining how organizations derive value from location intelligence.

