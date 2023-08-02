Probiotic Tea Market to Attain US$ 5.27 Billion at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Probiotic tea sales in the United States are driven by the increasing consumer focus on digestive health and overall wellness.

Rockville, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Probiotic Tea Market is valued at US$ 3.46 billion in 2023 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2033. Market expansion can be ascribed to increasing consumer awareness about gut health and growing desire for natural and functional beverages.



Probiotic tea is a fusion of traditional tea and live beneficial bacteria, providing a convenient and tasty way to incorporate probiotics into one's diet. Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed in adequate amounts, confer health benefits on the host. They play a crucial role in maintaining a healthy gut microbiome, which is essential for digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function.

Probiotic tea harnesses the power of these beneficial bacteria and combines them with the inherent health properties of tea to offer a range of potential health benefits.

Rising incidence of digestive disorders, coupled with growing scientific evidence on the importance of gut health, is fueling the demand for probiotic tea products. Probiotic tea falls into the category of functional beverages, which offer additional health benefits beyond basic hydration. The broader wellness trend is driving the demand for probiotic drinks that support overall well-being, leading consumers to gravitate towards functional beverages such as probiotic teas. These beverages are positioned as holistic solutions that enhance not only digestive health but also immune function and general wellness.

Increasing consumer interest in digestive health and wellness, coupled with rising demand for functional beverages, is fueling North America probiotic tea market growth. Consumers in Europe prioritize organic and sustainably sourced products, making it essential for brands to emphasize high-quality ingredients and transparent production processes. The region's strong health and wellness culture, coupled with a preference for natural and functional products, is driving the demand for probiotic tea products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global probiotic tea market is projected to reach US$ 5.27 billion by 2033.

Demand for kombucha tea is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the next 10 years.

The market in China is estimated to reach US$ 1.18 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Sales of probiotic tea products in the United States are foreseen to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The German market for probiotic tea stands at a valuation of US$ 473.4 million in 2023.



“Traditional fermented tea kombucha gaining significant popularity across the globe due to its several health benefits”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

To stay competitive, major competitors in the probiotic tea market are constantly improving their product lines. In order to meet changing consumer preferences, they are offering new flavours, combinations, or modifications. With the aid of this tactic, they are able to keep clients interested, entice new ones, and profit from new trends.

Key Companies Profiled

Traditional Medicinals

Bana Tea Company

Wonder Drink

GT's Living Foods

Health-Ade Kombucha

KeVita

Buddha Teas

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Twinnings

Pure luck

The Kombucha Shop

Buchi Kombucha

Revive

Humm

Forage Kombucha

Kombucha 221 BC

Love Kombucha

Anteeo Tea

Recent Market Developments

A United States-based firm named Qumba Kombucha announced the launch of two types of fermented kombucha tea products in May 2021. Hibiscus Blood Orange Kombucha Powder and Gingerberry Kombucha Powder are two of the different flavors of Qumba Kombucha with no synthetic sweeteners.

In April 2021, Harris Tea Company, a United States-based company, made an exciting announcement of its successful acquisition of Tetley Harris Food Group shares. Previously a part of Tata Consumer Products, this acquisition enables Harris Tea Company to expand its product portfolio and strengthen its market position. The company now boasts a diverse range of popular brands, including the refreshing wonder drink Kombucha, Ready Sweet, Southern Breeze, Newman's Organics, and Red Rose. With this strategic move, Harris Tea Company aims to provide integrated end-to-end services to its clients, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and offering a comprehensive selection of quality beverage options.

In February 2022, Superfoods Company introduced an innovative instant kombucha formula, featuring a range of enticing flavors. This unique kombucha blend is infused with carefully handpicked black tea, offering the convenience of instant preparation. Each package contains enough recipes to make 30 delicious drinks. The company proudly highlights the product's richness in polyphenols, flavonoids, and prebiotics, which are believed to promote gastrointestinal health and support metabolism. With this new offering, Superfoods Company aims to provide a convenient and health-enhancing option for probiotic tea enthusiasts.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global probiotic tea market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (kombucha, raw pu'er, ripe pu'er) and sales channel (online, offline) across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

