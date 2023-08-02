ngrok Expands Executive Team with Leaders from F5 and Twilio

ngrok adds Zubin Tavaria, Heather McLinden and Chad Tindel to executive team to grow marketing, sales and employee experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ngrok , the API-first ingress-as-a-service platform, today announced the appointments of Zubin Tavaria as chief marketing officer, Heather McLinden as chief people officer and Chad Tindel as field chief technology officer and vice president of worldwide solution architecture. These additions to the executive team will help scale the business to meet growing enterprise demand.



“The ngrok culture is thoughtful, collaborative and systems- and process-oriented,” said Alan Shreve, CEO of ngrok. “This executive team exemplifies those values to the core and has decades of experience creating scalable infrastructure systems. Together, we’re bringing our developer-loved platform to the enterprise.”

Zubin Tavaria is an award-winning marketing leader with more than 20 years of experience at enterprise technology companies, including F5. His integrated marketing strategies enhance market share, boost brand awareness and support sales through demand generation and enablement. As the chief marketing officer at ngrok, Tavaria focuses on driving positioning, pipeline, brand equity and enterprise adoption of the ingress-as-a-service platform.

Heather McLinden has more than 20 years of experience leading people teams and creating strong, award-winning organizational cultures at HoneyBook, Sauce Labs, Twilio, Intel and HP. As the chief people officer at ngrok, McLinden oversees organizational design and development, talent acquisition, operations, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.

Chad Tindel is a technologist and solution architect with over 20 years of experience in operating systems, cloud computing, highly available distributed systems, customer engagement and technical pre-sales. He’s held senior roles at industry-defining companies, including Amazon, Elastic and MongoDB. As field chief technology officer and vice president of worldwide solution architecture at ngrok, Tindel concentrates on pre-sales enablement and execution.

ngrok is a fast-growing team of software enthusiasts determined to deliver outstanding experiences. They believe building high-quality, developer-friendly infrastructure is a craft, not a commodity. Visit their careers page to learn more about the ngrok team and discover open roles.

About ngrok

ngrok is a simplified, API-first ingress-as-a-service platform. More than six million developers at companies like Zendesk, Copado and Veritas trust ngrok to get their apps online faster and keep security happy. ngrok’s simplicity has made it a de facto standard tool among developers, and the world’s top technology brands — including Microsoft, GitHub, Okta, Shopify, Zoom and Twilio — recommend it throughout their documentation. The company is venture backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Coatue. Learn more at ngrok.com and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .