NetBrands Corp Teams-Up with eCommerce Lending to Accelerate Expansion of its Digital Footprint

Following its recent rebranding, NetBrands Corp continues to add fuel to its digital transition. The Company has just engaged eCommerce Lending, an online business acquisition and financing firm, to execute on its blueprint and acquire ecommerce businesses.

ISLAND PARK, N.Y., Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBrands Corp., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”; OTC: NBND) announces that the Company has engaged with eCommerce Lending to support its new business model that looks to increase the Company’s digital footprint through the acquisition of existing and viable ecommerce assets. As part of this engagement, NetBrands Corp will be using its new associate’s search as well as financing services.



NetBrands Corp f/k/a Global Diversified Marketing Group Inc, operates as a global diversified holdings company through several divisions, with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) with seven branded product lines. The Company’s lifestyle brands have received excellent response from its rapidly expanding customer pool.

Earlier this year, NetBrands Corp introduced a new business model with the goal of expanding its digital footprint. Prior to this transition, the organization has already completed a strategic acquisition of an ecommerce asset last year. By engaging eCommerce Lending, NetBrands Corp has certainly taken a huge step forward in its ongoing digital transition.

A leading business acquisition financing firm, eCommerce Lending sources and facilitates the entire process of financing a purchase. Unlike banks and direct lenders, they source financing through its network of lending partners. The company’s unique system and expertise in ecommerce not only saves closing time, but also provides a 98% loan approval rate.

“eCommerce Lending brings an innovative approach to business acquisition financing, and we have no doubt that this approach will help us take the next step in our digital transition. We are in full roll-up mode, and are extremely hopeful that eCommerce Lending’s expertise in ecommerce will pave the way for several new ecommerce acquisitions with positive cash flow,” said Paul Adler, President & CEO of NetBrands Corp.

A b o ut N etBra n ds Corp

Headquartered in Island Park, NY – NetBrands Corp f/k/a Global Diversified Marketing Group operates as a diversified holding company through several divisions with one of its divisions as a global multi-line consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) company with branded product lines. Another division is involved with acquiring ecommerce assets as well as private business in various verticals and scales them up.

A b o ut eCommerce Lending

eCommerce Lending is an online business acquisition financing firm that sources and facilitates the financing of a purchase from start to finish. They take a consultative approach with buyer clients to ensure a successful outcome of their business purchase. Instead of a “one size fits all” approach common with banks and direct lenders, the company utilizes its effective network of lending partners to source financing. This unique system results in a 98% loan approval rate and a decrease in the time it takes to close on the business.

Safe H arb o r S t a t eme n t

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the Company. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: the ability of the Company to develop the Company's brand and meet its growth objectives, the ability of the Company to complete acquisitions that are accretive to the Company's revenue, the ability of the Company to obtain and/or maintain licenses to operate in the jurisdictions in which it operates or in which it expects or plans to operate. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

Contact:

NetBrands Corp

Paul Adler, Chairman, President & CEO

800-550-5996